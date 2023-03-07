PADNWS-03-07-23 BESHEAR - PHOTO

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks with the resident of a home on Old Mayfield Road that was destroyed by a tornado in the Freemont area of McCracken County. The EF-2 tornado touched down late Friday morning, and damaged 68 homes, according to a tally Beshear gave Sunday as he visited survivors and assessed the damage.

PADNWS-03-07-23 BESHEAR — PHOTO

 DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

FREEMONT — The EF-2 tornado that ripped through southern McCracken County Friday measured nearly two football fields wide and featured winds of up to 125 miles per hour, according to official estimates.

Despite its size and the 68 houses damaged — some of them destroyed — no one reported injuries.

