Tornadoes and severe weather wreaked major damage in multiple states late Friday.
It tore through a candle factory in Mayfield, an Amazon facility in Illinois, a nursing home in Arkansas and numerous homes and buildings. Dozens of deaths are feared and several were confirmed Saturday morning.
Many people were feared dead at the factory in Mayfield, where Gov. Andy Beshear called the situation “tragic” at a news conference Saturday morning.
“There were about 110 people in it at the time that the tornado hit it,” Beshear said. “We believe our death toll from this event will exceed 50 Kentuckians and probably end up 70 to 100.”
The governor added, “It’s very hard, really tough, and we’re praying for each and every one of those families.”
Several buildings collapsed during the severe weather that struck Mayfield, said Sarah Burgess, a trooper with the Kentucky State Police.
She said several people were trapped inside a damaged candle factory and that a shift was ongoing when the storm hit.
“The entire building is essentially leveled,” she said.
