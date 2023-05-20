A chant of “Andy! Andy! Andy!” greeted Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday morning, as he officially kicked off his general election campaign with a statewide bus tour, stopping first in downtown Paducah. He spoke to the gathered crowd about the challenges faced and the economic progress made in Kentucky this year, and over the past few years.

The campaign stop took place in the parking lot of Freight House restaurant, where Chef Sara Bradley, Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan, Beshear advisor Rocky Adkins and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman warmed up the crowd with praise for the governor, just days after his Democratic primary win with 91% of the vote.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In