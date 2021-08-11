Beshear: Ky. schools to require wearing masks indoors

While local school systems required masks to be worn on school properties earlier this month, Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order Tuesday requiring all teachers, staff and students in K-12 schools, child care and pre-kindergarten programs across Kentucky to wear a mask indoors.
As cases of COVID-19 — the original virus or the delta variant — become more prevalent, local school districts changed their COVID-19 guidelines about how to open schools in the most healthful way and provide in-person education five days a week.
The original plan for the McCracken County School District was to have mask-wearing be optional for students, staff and visitors and to give parents the option of keeping their students home if they may be more susceptible or have a compromised immune system.
On Aug. 4, McCracken County Superintendent Steve Carter announced that mask-wearing would be required for students, staff and visitors in all buildings. That school district opened the 2021-22 school year on Thursday.
“In the past eight days alone, there have been over 63 school-age children who have tested positive for COVID,” Carter said in a video that accompanied the announcement. “This is definitely a change we do not want to make. However, we feel it is one that is critical in limiting the number of quarantines and isolations of students and staff.”
The McCracken County School District also kept its social distancing at 3 feet where possible and encouraged hand-washing and sanitizing within the schools.
“Each day in McCracken County schools, we monitor our student and staff positive COVID-19 cases and student and staff close contact cases as well as the county incident rate,” Carter wrote in an email to The Sun on Tuesday.
“The schools report their numbers to central office daily. Right now, we are identifying close contacts if a positive student was at school.”
The St. Mary School System also revised its original plan to have mask-wearing become optional. When its schools open on Thursday, mask-wearing will be required for students, staff and visitors while indoors.
“We’re doing the same sanitizing and hygiene practices,” said Monica Hayden, the first-year director of the St. Mary School System. “We do have smaller class sizes, so we’re able to social-distance in the classrooms, at least with a 3-foot distance.
“Masks are not required outdoors, and we have quite a bit of outdoor area that we can utilize, so that’s a positive.”
The St. Mary School System is guided by the Diocese of Owensboro, which posted updated guidelines to its website on Thursday. Those guidelines went into effect Monday.
“There is an expectation that unvaccinated people be masked at all indoor parish functions…including the Celebration of the Mass,” the guidance reads. “We would also recommend and strongly encourage all vaccinated parishioners to mask because there is growing evidence that vaccinated transmissions can still take place. We are asking these things out of an abundance of caution and out of an abundance of charity for our neighbor.”
Community Christian Academy was the first area school system to open, beginning instruction on Aug. 4. CCA Principal Amy Carrico could not be reached Tuesday to verify any changes to the academy’s COVID-19 guidelines in light of the governor’s mandate.
“For the 2021-22 school year, masks will be optional for all CCA students,” Carrico said in an Aug. 3 article. “CCA will utilize social distancing when possible in middle school and high school classrooms as we utilized last year. We will continue with our sanitation and cleaning procedures from 2020-21 and will work vigilantly to create a safe learning environment.”
The Paducah Independent School District will announce its opening-day COVID-19 guidelines Wednesday. The schools in the district will open on Aug. 18.
