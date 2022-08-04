PADNWS-08-04-22 MAYFIELD ROTARY - PHOTO

Gov. Andy Beshear briefed community members Monday at the weekly meeting of the Mayfield Rotary Club.

 WPSD Local 6 photo

MAYFIELD — “We become what our faith teaches us — to be good neighbors. We live out that most important commandment to love our God, but also love our neighbor as ourselves,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

Beshear spoke Monday at the Mayfield Rotary Club, addressing the community on rebuilding efforts, new jobs and more.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In