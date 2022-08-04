MAYFIELD — “We become what our faith teaches us — to be good neighbors. We live out that most important commandment to love our God, but also love our neighbor as ourselves,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.
Beshear spoke Monday at the Mayfield Rotary Club, addressing the community on rebuilding efforts, new jobs and more.
Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan said of Beshear, “We stood at the candle factory the morning after the tornado with tears running down our eyes, and the compassion that was there with him — that exuded from him just touched my heart. He’s been a great leader. Think of what he’s led us through. A pandemic, tornado — now this devastation in eastern Kentucky, but always with compassion, always with concern for the people of the commonwealth. We are so fortunate to have him as our governor.”
Briefing the current situation with the flooding in Eastern Kentucky, Beshear spoke of the moment O’Nan left him a message — relaying that the people of Mayfield were on their way to help, just as others did for them.
“I was at a breaking point the other night, because that happens to all of us. It’s okay not to be okay. And your mayor called me and she left a message. She said that Jeremy Creason was loading up an ambulance and was driving to Eastern Kentucky,” said Beshear. “She said the world was there for them (Mayfield). For you, when you needed them the most. And that Mayfield wanted to be there for the people of Eastern Kentucky.”
As of Wednesday, there were 37 reported fatalities due to the flooding, although numbers are increasing.
“It may sound strange, but I’ve never been prouder to be your governor. We have had times of great difficulty, we are grieving. Loved ones that we have lost, my dad’s hometown is gone. Where my mom’s from in Bowling Green is heavily damaged. Where downtown here is unrecognizable,” said Beshear. “But what you see in those moments is who we are. And in Kentucky, we are good people. We open our homes and our hearts to one another. And what matters the most we don’t let any differences get in the way. That’s what makes me proud.”
Noting that homes have to be rebuilt, Beshear touched on the fact that there has to be a reason for everybody to stay in Mayfield.
“That means jobs and good jobs throughout this community, and you can bet that everybody that calls and that says we’re interested in Kentucky, we tell them we got an area for you,” said Beshear. “An area where the people are good people, that they work hard, and that they need a little extra hope each and every day.”
“As challenging as it is, we have a chance for a brighter and more optimistic future for our kids, than I ever thought was possible. And that’s going to make all of this worth pushing through,” said Beshear. “Our kids will have lived out our faith and values, we can leave an amazing legacy for the people of the commonwealth of Kentucky. Thank you all for being who you are. Thanks for being great Kentuckians, Thanks for having me.”
Mayfield has continued to come a long way, as rebuilding comes and decisions for a brighter and more prosperous future are made. Beshear commends those efforts, and says that the state will continue to be there until the rest is done.
“We love you, and we’re going to help rebuild. It takes time. I wish it were easier, and it should be easier, but we are going to continue to work until it’s done,” said Beshear “Y’all are living proof that nothing could knock us out. his act of nature, the likes of which the world had never seen. Yes, it knocked us down. Yeah, it may have pushed us backward. But you are back on your feet. And we are moving forward. I’m really proud of you.”
