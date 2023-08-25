PADNWS-08-24-23 BESHEAR

Gov. Andy Beshear speaks June 26 at Barkley Regional Airport in McCracken County. He highlighted the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, saying it went “above and beyond” after the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado devastated the Mayfield community.

 CHARITY BLANTON | Sun file

FRANKFORT — Gov. Beshear highlighted the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, saying it went “above and beyond” after the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado devastated the Mayfield community.

According to a news release from Beshear’s office, KYTC team members were named the week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars. This follows their recent award in the operations excellence category as part of the annual America’s Transportation Awards for the response in Mayfield.

