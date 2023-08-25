FRANKFORT — Gov. Beshear highlighted the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, saying it went “above and beyond” after the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado devastated the Mayfield community.
According to a news release from Beshear’s office, KYTC team members were named the week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars. This follows their recent award in the operations excellence category as part of the annual America’s Transportation Awards for the response in Mayfield.
“From working to fix structural damage to moving travel trailers to providing medium-term housing for our Kentucky families displaced, these leaders went above and beyond,” Beshear said in a statement included in the news release. “Thank you to all of our fellow Team Kentucky members at the Transportation Cabinet for your dedication and commitment to the people of Mayfield and all across our commonwealth.”
District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat and Deputy Highway Engineer Jason Siwula joined the update to discuss their efforts.
“We are a small part of a great team. There are so many people that were behind the scenes as well that helped out in this,” Poat said in a statement included in the news release. “We are appreciative of the efforts being recognized, but most importantly, it was about helping those people. That’s what we are all here to do.”
Siwula also expressed gratitude in a statement, saying “Without the work of the transportation cabinet partnering with others, things would have taken additional time that a lot of those families didn’t have.
In addition to recognizing the KYTC, Beshear provided updates on education first employers, transportation projects, grants to increase dementia care, and inclement weather and recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky during Thursday’s Team Kentucky update.
- Beshear announced the launch of Education First Employers, in partnership with the Kentucky Community and Technical College System. According to the news release, EFE is a new initiative aiming to expand the state’s pool of skilled talent by allowing residents to earn a stable wage while pursuing education credentials and “increasing their earning potential.”
- Kentucky will use $2 million in federal funding to create a statewide Alzheimer’s and Related Disease Coalition aiming to implement programs to enhance early detection of dementia, improve dementia care and support caregivers, the news release said.
- Beshear encouraged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay hydrated, keep out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors amid the state’s excessive heat warning.
- According to the news release, Beshear provided an update on flooding recovery and rebuilding efforts in eastern Kentucky, announcing 65 families are housed in travel trailers and 317 households have transitioned out of the Commonwealth Sheltering Program. As of this week, Beshear said FEMA has approved nearly $110 million in Individual Assistance Grants and over 736 survivors have received the maximum FEMA grant, bringing the total Housing Assistance maximum grants to nearly $30 million.
- According to the news release, Kentucky joined Indiana to apply for a $632.3 million federal grant for the I-69 Ohio River Crossing project at Henderson and Evansville, Indiana. If approved, the timeline for the project will reportedly be accelerated.
- Beshear said discretionary transportation funding for more than $3.4 million will go to 24 counties to make improvements to roads, including Caldwell and Carlisle counties.
- According to the news release, the KYTC was awarded $1.25 million for railroad crossing safety projects with Norfolk Southern Railway, Paducah and Louisville Railway, RJ Corman Railroad Group and Transkentucky Transportation Railroad. The projects are in Hardin, Hopkins, Jefferson, Kenton, Logan, Nicholas and Scott counties.
