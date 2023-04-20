PRINCETON — Gov. Andy Beshear visited Princeton Monday afternoon for the dedication of homes at Deerfield Drive, as the community continues to recover from the December 2021 tornado.

These homes belong to those who lost their houses. With the governor, representatives from organizations involved in rebuilding the community such as Catholic Charities, CrossRoads Ministries and the Knights of Columbus, were in attendance.

