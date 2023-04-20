PRINCETON — Gov. Andy Beshear visited Princeton Monday afternoon for the dedication of homes at Deerfield Drive, as the community continues to recover from the December 2021 tornado.
These homes belong to those who lost their houses. With the governor, representatives from organizations involved in rebuilding the community such as Catholic Charities, CrossRoads Ministries and the Knights of Columbus, were in attendance.
The governor spent the first part of his visit talking with the affected residents. He met with community members of all ages whose lives had been changed by the tornado. The cul-de-sac was full of smiles, handshakes and hugs as people celebrated this chance for a fresh start.
Susan Montalvo-Gesser with Catholic Charities opened the program with words of appreciation and a prayer for all affected by the storms. She then introduced Princeton Mayor Brock Thomas.
“It’s a humbling honor to be here,” he said. “It’s a blessing to see these homes rebuilt.”
Thomas shared that he was with the Princeton Police Department when the storms came, and that he worked security in the community at Deerfield Drive during the recovery. He said he was excited to see the community move forward, but asked people to remember those still affected.
“I ask you to keep these folks in your prayers,” he said.
Still, many were eager to celebrate the day, such as Joshua Oberton, who was with the Red Cross.
“These days are fun to come and be a part of,” he said, expressing his appreciation for being able to be a partner in the recovery. Oberton said recovery efforts “showcased the best of who Kentucky is during the worst.”
When he took the podium, Beshear joked about the strong winds Monday.
“The wind is high, but the homes are strong,” he laughed. Beshear shared that it had been a hard week for him personally due to losing a friend in the recent Louisville mass shooting, but he was made hopeful by the work done here.
“There is always a dawn, even after the darkest nights,” he said. Beshear then quoted Psalm 30, emphasizing that God would have his hand on his people even during trials.
“We may have been knocked down, but we were not knocked out,” he said, sharing that people got through the difficulties by facing them together.
He then touched on how there were people from all faiths, parties and walks of life present, and how all had worked together in the recovery efforts because they focused on what really mattered.
“This is what happens when we stop worrying about the things that don’t matter and focus on the things that truly matter,” he said, emphasizing that everything that everyone had done mattered.
“Y’all are the best of Team Kentucky,” said Beshear to the gathered crowd.
“The people of Kentucky deserve good days,” he continued. “Today is going to be a good day.”
Beshear reminded the people of Princeton that he was with them during the midst of the storm, and renewed his promise to continue to be there throughout the entire recovery process. He shared that western Kentucky was seeing prosperity, including a growing job market that would encourage local youth to stay and build their futures here.
When reflecting on the progress and all that had been done and built, Beshear shared a sentiment that had been shared with him by Princeton local Susan Campbell, who was the first person to move back into her new home after the storms.
“The main thing she wanted,” he said, “was her neighbors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.