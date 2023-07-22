Beshear

Gov. Andy Beshear addresses media outlets Friday afternoon outside of Mayfield Elementary School in Graves County. Beshear visited the community to assess flood damage after this week’s historic rainfall damaged homes and businesses.

 JASMINE YOUNGBLOOD

On July 19, Mayfield and Graves County experienced a historic amount of rain that flooded several areas of the community, including Grace Life Baptist Church, and damaged essential infrastructure such as state and county roads.

Gov. Andy Beshear, Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan, Mayfield Fire Chief Jeremy Creason, Graves County Executive-Judge Jesse Perry, Mayfield City Council members and EMS personnel, gathered Friday afternoon to take questions from the media about the recent rain that brought more than 11 inches of rain into Graves County and flooded parts of the city of Mayfield.

