On July 19, Mayfield and Graves County experienced a historic amount of rain that flooded several areas of the community, including Grace Life Baptist Church, and damaged essential infrastructure such as state and county roads.
Gov. Andy Beshear, Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan, Mayfield Fire Chief Jeremy Creason, Graves County Executive-Judge Jesse Perry, Mayfield City Council members and EMS personnel, gathered Friday afternoon to take questions from the media about the recent rain that brought more than 11 inches of rain into Graves County and flooded parts of the city of Mayfield.
The officials met in front of Mayfield Elementary School to speak about the flooding and how the county, city and state intend to help with infrastructure damage, which included significantly damaged roads, buildings and homes.
“While we are seeing more severe weather events, this one is, and we hope will always be an outlier,” Beshear said. “Nevertheless, our job is to make sure we are always building our infrastructure to be more resilient, available to handle anything that comes our way.”
“If you look at the bridges that we’re building in the east, the work that we’re doing on water and sewer…. We’ve put at least $5 million into water and sewer in grants in the last several budgets. And that means in this upcoming budget, we need more of those dollars to make sure we can replace aging infrastructure with new resilient infrastructure ready to handle whatever Mother Nature throws at us.”
O’Nan shared Friday that she talked with the Mayfield schools superintendent on Thursday, and the schools requested a map with the most affected areas.
“They were going to go to the student addresses where they knew they had students, and just make sure they were OK,” O’Nan said. “The mental health was such a factor following the tornado, so we all realized ‘Here we go again,’ but they were the first to reach out to those students.”
Tracy Warner, director of the Graves County Office of Emergency Management, said she spoke with Perry and he said the damage caused to the roads would cost at least $1 million or more.
“That’s just for roads, that doesn’t include homes,” Warner said. “We’re so fortunate that no one was injured or hurt. We tried to get people to evacuate their homes just because it’s one of those things where people want to evacuate at the last minute. It’s hard to evacuate 100 homes at the same time. His House Ministries was gracious enough to set up at 5 in the morning, to help the community out.”
In his remarks, Perry expressed gratitude that the state, emergency management, the governor’s office and all the agencies were there to help.
“We’ve got a lot of damage, but we’ve got a lot of help, so we’re blessed to have that, we’ll just keep moving forward,” he said.
