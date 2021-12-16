Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky has felt support from across the nation and around the world as recovery efforts from the deadly tornadoes that tore across the western part of the state continues.
“We have, despite that pain, felt the love,” Beshear said during a news conference Thursday.
Beshear said 75 Kentuckians died as a result of tornadoes that hit the state on the night of Dec. 10 and into the morning of Dec. 11. A volunteer in Warren County died from a heart attack as they were helping to clean up storm debris, Beshear said. An additional 138 people sought emergency treatment during or after tornadoes.
Sixteen Kentuckians are missing, though Beshear noted that this number could fluctuate in the next few days with some people being located and others being reported as missing.
The governor announced on Thursday he signed an executive order that waives fees for people who need to replace their state identification due to losing it in the tornadoes. People in 29 counties, including Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Lyon and Marshall among others, can get free replacements of driver’s licenses and other state IDs through Jan. 28. A temporary office to replace permits and IDs will open in Mayfield on Dec. 20 at 355 Charles Drive, and will be open on business days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the first week of January.
Beshear reflected on President Joe Biden’s visit and praised the federal government’s quick response to the natural disaster. Biden told Beshear on Wednesday during his visit that the federal government would cover 100% of debris removal, emergency work, emergency protective measures and facility repair and replacement costs from Dec. 12 through Jan. 11.
Beshear said the mission of the more than 600 National Guardsmen deployed in Kentucky has changed from focusing on search and rescue to augmenting police presence on the ground. The Guardsmen would help police officers in preventing looting of damaged homes, conducting wellness checks and directing traffic.
“If you are somebody out there who would even consider looting someone’s home that’s lost everything, shame on you. We will find you. We will arrest you. That is absolutely despicable,” Beshear said.
Kentucky State Police have accounted for 90% of Mayfield Consumer Products employees, Beshear said, and he believes MCP’s account of eight employees dead from the candle factory collapse is correct.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has taken 1,300 loads of debris out of Mayfield in efforts to clear the streets, Beshear said. He added the KYTC has cleared most debris off the roads in counties affected by the tornadoes, and cars should be able to drive on most roads now.
About 5,500 people have registered with FEMA for damage claims and FEMA has paid out more than $550,000 in damage relief so far to some affected Kentucky residents, Beshear said. The governor's office is working to assist uninsured people with recovery costs, as individuals can only receive up to $37,900 for that.
The state has also sent an application to the U.S. Department of Labor for disaster unemployment assistance, which is pending approval. Field location services for unemployment insurance assistance are being established at the Mayfield Walmart, McCracken County Public Library and Trigg County Library among other locations.
Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund has raised $15.9 million as of Thursday, Beshear said. Tax-deductible donations can be made online at teamwkyrelieffund.ky.gov. Checks should be made out to “Kentucky State Treasurer” with the note “Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund” in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to the Public Protection Cabinet, 500 Mero St., 218 NC, Frankfort, KY 40601.
