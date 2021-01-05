Gov. Andy Beshear announced that seniors 70 years and older can start signing up for COVID-19 vaccines by Feb. 1 during his Monday news briefing.
Guidance on how local health departments and other administrators will set up appointments will come from the state shortly, he added.
Kentucky’s 1A group includes those in long term care facilities, assisted living facilities and health care personnel. Kentucky’s 1B group includes first responders, K-12 school personnel and anyone over the age of 70.
“We believe we’re going to be through 1A by the end of January and we hope to beat that a little bit,” Beshear said. “1B should be somewhere between the last week of January or the end of the first week of February. We certainly want to hit at February first deadline.”
Some first responders in west Kentucky are scheduled to receive vaccines at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah this week.
A spokesperson for the hospital said they’ve vaccinated 800 people with first doses and 250 of those people were non-employees. West Kentucky schools are also laying out the framework to get their staffs vaccinated.
“We’ll be providing whether it’s regionally or statewide, especially for those 70 and up, how you can sign up,” Beshear said. “Because that’s going to be a little different then K-12 which is going to be assigned a specific provider.”
Beshear wants to avoid vaccination sites for seniors becoming super-spreader events like in other parts of the country. He pointed out Florida as an example.
“In Florida they basically said we’re going to have this amount, in this place, first come, first serve which created those huge lines. We’re only going to do this by very specific appointment to make sure that never happens,” he said.
Beshear also wants to speed up administration of current vaccines already distributed to hospitals and long term care facilities. He’s allowing distributors to administer extra vaccine doses to people in the next phase.
If a distributor is vaccinating people in Phase 1A, but has more doses than needed, it can move to 1B individuals. When a new dose shipment is sent they must then return to 1A when they receive their next shipment. The same pattern will continue once they reach phase 1C.
Beshear wants providers to administer 90% of their vaccine doses within 7 days of shipment.
The Governor said 60,414 vaccine doses have already been administered in Kentucky. An additional 57,000 doses from both Pfizer and Moderna will be delivered this week.
“We’ve got to get these things out faster. I’m not OK with the pace that they are currently being provided. We have too many people out there who are rightfully anxious, and they need to see this whole country pick up the pace. We are certainly going to do it here in Kentucky,” Beshear said.
Baptist Health Paducah said they have a large demand for vaccine administration. A spokesperson said the hospital has plenty of employees and outside health care workers who are still calling to schedule their vaccinations. The hospital holds a weekly vaccine clinic and it’s full for this upcoming week.
Mercy Health Lourdes is also administering vaccines to front line worker. A spokesperson said they’re expanding vaccine shipment soon due to the demand. They continue to vaccinate staff and are holding a first responders vaccine clinic on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Beshear also provided a clear picture on when the rest of the general population can expect their COVID-19 vaccine.
Phase 1C includes those over the age of 60, anyone older than 16 with health conditions and all essential workers. That includes those in education, food and agriculture, manufacturing and grocery store worker and more.
Phase 2 includes those over the age of 60, Phase 3 is anyone over the age of 16 and Phase 4 is children under the age of 16 if the vaccine is approved for this age group.
