Western Kentucky is buzzing as the gubernatorial race heats up and campaigning reaches a fever pitch. Candidates are making their cases to voters, promising to create jobs, improve education and make the Bluegrass State a better place to live. From luncheon meetings to stump speeches, candidates are making their campaign stops.
Thursday night, Gov. Andy Beshear spoke at the McCracken County Democrats’ 17th annual Alben Barkley Dinner at Walker Hall Event Center, where he met with constituents to hear concerns and discuss his plans for the future. Democratic candidates joined Beshear to demonstrate support ahead of the much-anticipated St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic, which takes place Saturday.
The Alben Barkley Dinner is significant for the McCracken County Democrats organization as it serves as a crucial means of fundraising, according to the chair of the McCracken County Democratic Party, Kiesha Curry.
During the event, she emphasized importance of fundraising and motivating voters to participate in the upcoming election. She expressed confidence that attendees would heed this call to action. Curry said the dinner was highly successful, with 240 tickets sold, which according to her, would be an almost sold-out event. Curry said this marks the highest attendance in the event’s history, and she looks forward to its continued growth.
Democratic candidates met again Friday at Walker Hall for the Danny Ross West Kentucky Building and Construction Trades Council Labor Luncheon.
According to the longtime luncheon coordinator and retired UA International representative Larry Sanderson, the luncheon started as just a meet and greet in 1991 when Paul Patton ran for lieutenant governor. Sanderson said Patton came up with an idea to host all the running Democratic candidates for lunch. After that initial luncheon, it continued to grow in size and evolve.
During his speech Friday, Beshear addressed topics such as health care and infrastructure, but the audience showed particular enthusiasm for his comments on raising educators’ pay. Beshear noted that Kentucky currently ranks 44th in teacher pay. He said he advocated for a substantial increase in raises last year, resulting in the General Assembly’s passage of two small bills. Looking ahead, Beshear promised that his upcoming budget proposal for the next session would deliver a record raise for educators.
Beshear said educators could expect to be paid closer to what they are worth.
“They are heroes. We need them, and we need to pay them a real living wage,” he said.
Beshear wasn’t the only candidate celebrating contributions to the community on Friday. Ret. Col. Pam Stevenson, Democratic candidate for Kentucky attorney general, who attended the Alben Barkley Dinner, also stopped by the Hotel Metropolitan in Paducah, where she gifted a handmade quilt. Stevenson said that by making this contribution, she hopes to pay tribute to the countless Black workers who dedicated their service to the hotel.
Beshear stopped Friday at Mayfield to officially dedicate five newly constructed homes to survivors of the December 2021 tornado. The Hope Initiative built the homes with a total cost of over $5.4 million. The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund contributed $500,000 toward constructing these houses.
He confirmed that the entire Democratic ticket would be present at the Fancy Farm Picnic in Graves County. Republican candidates and several Kentucky Republicans who are not on November’s ballot will be there as well.
