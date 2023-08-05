Beshear

Gov. Andy Beshear speaks Friday to supporters during the Danny Ross labor luncheon at Walker Hall Event Center in downtown Paducah. He shared his views on his gubernatorial campaign and his intention to attend the Fancy Farm Picnic.

 JEREMIAH HATCHER | The Sun

Western Kentucky is buzzing as the gubernatorial race heats up and campaigning reaches a fever pitch. Candidates are making their cases to voters, promising to create jobs, improve education and make the Bluegrass State a better place to live. From luncheon meetings to stump speeches, candidates are making their campaign stops.

Thursday night, Gov. Andy Beshear spoke at the McCracken County Democrats’ 17th annual Alben Barkley Dinner at Walker Hall Event Center, where he met with constituents to hear concerns and discuss his plans for the future. Democratic candidates joined Beshear to demonstrate support ahead of the much-anticipated St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic, which takes place Saturday.

