MAYFIELD — The long-term tornado recovery in the Mayfield community continues.
On Aug. 4, Gov. Andy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, former Gov. Steve Beshear, Graves County Judge-Executive Jesse Perry, Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent, and His House Ministries Pastor Stephen Boykin were in attendance for a dedication ceremony of five houses to families that survived the tornado disaster.
“This is a great day to come together to celebrate these new homes for incredible families, a day where they can begin to create really great memories of a home that will push out those traumatic memories of that very tough night,” Beshear said.
Beshear thanked Boykin for all his work in helping survivors through His House Ministries.
“Today, we are about five months away from the two-year anniversary of one of the most destructive tornado event in our lifetime, if not in our history,” Beshear said. “As we are here dedicating five new homes this morning, the city of Mayfield has moved from building homes to building neighborhoods. There is real hope for this city.”
Beshear acknowledged that the tornado took people from the city of Mayfield, and prayed for their families.
“In addition to our rebuilding efforts, I am proud of how we have brought new opportunities. For a town like Mayfield — not just to survive, but to thrive. I’m proud to announce that since I have been governor, we’ve announced nearly 750 new jobs in Graves County alone,” Beshear said.
Beshear said the goal for the community shouldn’t be rebuilding, but revitalization and more opportunity for this region than ever before.
“We’re here to pass over five keys to five new homes for Mayfield families affected by the tornado,” he said.
He announced a new partner that helped donate food packages to the five families. The families received essential goods like cleaning supplies, toiletries and pantry items.
Then, Beshear used his authority as the governor to make Boykin a Kentucky Colonel. Coleman later thanked the countless people from the local community who joined to help the community.
Boykin said the mission of the gospel is to share it and help the hurting.
“We’re not just building houses. We’re building community. We’re building homes,” Boykin said.
Jessica Sharpe, corporate affairs manager of Kroger, added, “Our purpose at Kroger is to keep the human spirit, that can include full shelves, but it also includes community outreach such as this. We are more than honored to give each family four boxes of food, toiletries and cleaning supplies.”
The five families were then presented with Bibles and food.
In other matters, Beshear was asked about how the county and state would handle the issue of Graves County interstate roads and drainage areas being clogged with trash, debris and fallen trees, which led to increased flooding during the heavy rains of July 19.
“Certainly, from the state perspective, we are looking at drainage along state roads and along the interstate, specifically, where some of that flooding occurred, where it almost went into schools,” he said.
“We have our chief district engineer doing that right now. It’s a top priority for the transportation cabinet. Our goal is also to work with the county and the city, both in the short-term and the long-term. Listen, we have seen the need for some major work to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again …that is something we’ll be addressing in this next budget.”
