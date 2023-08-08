FANCY FARM — After a morning full of barbecue, potato salad, cake, bingo and buying raffle tickets for a shiny black Jeep, the people of the 143rd St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic were ready Saturday for the civil servants to make their cases as to why they should be voted into office.
The Fancy Farm Picnic stage had a full roster of political speakers, and a large crowd of supporters for both Republican gubernatorial candidate, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and the Democratic incumbent, Gov. Andy Beshear.
Steven Elder, the political chairman, opened the political speaking segment. Elder said the picnic is a testament to Kentucky’s vibrant democracy, and thanked media representatives for sharing the picnic to the world.
Elder also welcomed Beshear and Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., back to Fancy Farm. Supporters for the Democratic and Republican candidates, who gathered behind the media tables at the pavilion, gave out a thunderous roar of disapproval and approval for their respective sides.
The emcee of the picnic’s political speaking was Lyon County native David Beck, who said he was honored to be a part of the historical event.
“My bride and I, of 46 years, came to this when we were in high school,” Beck said. “She sang onstage in the opening ceremonies. We have a long history in making the trip to Fancy Farm. It means a lot for us to be here today.”
Beck thanked the people of Fancy Farm for coming together every year and putting the event together. “For volunteering your time to work together, to raise your money to support your church and your school — what an example of being a volunteer to your community,” he said.
Beck also said that, as western Kentuckians, people from the area want to meet the elected officials who are going to represent them in Frankfort.
“We want to shake their hand, evaluate their priorities, hear their vision,” Beck said. “We want to evaluate all of that so we can make a good decision.”
Over the roar of the crowd, State Rep. Richard Heath, R-Mayfield, said, “The Republican majority has been in charge since 2017, and the results have put our state on the trajectory that it’s on today. We passed bills eliminating the state income tax, modernizing tax codes, reforming unemployment and workers comp., supporting law enforcement … made historic progress in protecting the sanctity of human life.”
State Sen. Jason Howell, R-Murray, said, “You can tell it’s an election year when there are people on this side of the stage,” referencing the Democratic side.
Before speaking, Beshear and Cameron used a coin from 1881 provided by Beck.
“They say that a picture is worth a thousand words and there it is … three words will do the job — Andy, you’re fired,” Cameron said. “Governor, are you auditioning for a job with Bud Light’s marketing team? ... Governor, I know you guys are obsessed with pronouns these days, but yours are going to be ‘has’ and ‘been.’
“Andy Beshear and Joe Biden are liberal police that have a lot of rules for you, but none for themselves. The governor has the audacity to lecture rural Kentuckians on right and wrong. When he and Joe Biden can’t even tell the difference between a man and a woman …. The folks of Fancy Farm have one response governor — ‘Try that in a small town.’ ”
In his remarks, Beshear thanked St. Jerome and Fancy Farm and discussed his opponents.
“It’s great to be back in western Kentucky, where my family is from, where Jamie Comer pretends to live …,” he said, referring to Congressman James Comer, R-Ky.
“When I went to court to save the pensions of all the teachers, (State Sen. and Republican candidate for lieutenant governor) Robby (Mills) was mad. Robby was big mad. He said it was the most frustrating he’d ever been. Which is exactly how Daniel felt when the best he got was Robby Mills.”
McConnell then approached the stand to speak. He said he knew a little something about beating Beshears out of office. Comer later thanked McConnell for their close political friendship. Comer said he supported the entire Republican ticket, and Cameron.
For the lieutenant governor candidates, Mills and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Mills won the coin toss.
“We will back the blue and protect our Kentucky families. We will work with the General Assembly to invest in infrastructure to overcome learning loss and to make Kentucky the very best place to live and learn…,” Mills said. “I led to keep boys out of girls’ sports, and guess what? Andy Beshear vetoed it. We wanted to keep children safe from life-altering drugs and sex change surgeries, and Andy Beshear vetoed that.”
In her comments, Coleman said the Republican side is “dusting off” former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin’s “playbook trying to attack schools and teachers again.”
“We were here several years ago fighting Bevin’s illegal pension cuts. Now, let me remind you, Daniel Cameron said he would’ve defended those illegal pension cuts — breaking that promise to law enforcement, to social workers, and our teachers,” Coleman said.
She later said “it’s no doubt that Kentucky is in a better place” because of Beshear’s leadership and the “education first administration.”
“It’s not about fanning the flames of cable TV culture wars, it’s about putting politics aside and showing up for people,” she said. “That’s exactly what Andy has done …. Let me just say, I’d rather be Steve Beshear’s son than Mitch McConnell’s puppet.”
Candidates for Kentucky attorney general also spoke at the picnic.
“I’m running to protect your family and mine from violent crime, from the deadly drugs you see being dumped into our communities, and from the radical overreach of the Biden Administration in Washington D.C. ...,” said former U.S. attorney Russell Coleman, the Republican candidate for attorney general.
“This picnic is a celebration of conservative Kentucky values. The Democratic party lead by Governor Beshear and President Biden dismantles those values.”
The Democratic candidate for attorney general, State Rep. Pam Stevenson, D-Louisville, went through her resume for the position.
“Since I didn’t have Mitch McConnell’s help, I had to do it the way most women do it, I earned it,” she said. “I took the toughest jobs of the chief prosecutor. I helped thousands of families. I worked for the state department. I litigated hundreds of cases. I negotiated a hostage crisis in Croatia. I worked for the United Nations. ... I’m more qualified than the man who currently holds the job, and I’m more qualified than the man that wants the job. The only requirement I seem to be missing is being Mitch McConnell’s sidekick.”
Afterward, the crowd heard from many other speakers, including candidates for Kentucky auditor, secretary of state, agriculture commissioner and treasurer. The political speaking lasted for nearly two hours.
