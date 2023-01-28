Beshear awards $8.9M to area
Gov. Andy Beshear announced over $8.9 million in awards for Paducah and McCracken County projects and organizations during his visit to the area on Friday.
Updated: January 28, 2023 @ 1:41 am
Gov. Andy Beshear announced over $8.9 million in awards for Paducah and McCracken County projects and organizations during his visit to the area on Friday.
The awards include a $1 million Community Development Block Grant to the city of Paducah to go toward the construction of a new building for Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center, along with $4.1 million from Cleaner Water Program funds to go toward projects with Paducah Water and Paducah-McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency (JSA).
The governor also awarded $565,297 to the Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau to support travel marketing and promotion. This funding is part of the $75 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding the state announced last summer to boost the state’s tourism industry and economy following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, Beshear awarded 20 organizations with awards from the governor’s Nonprofit Assistance Fund, which provides one-time direct relief payments to support long-term sustainability to recover from the effects of the pandemic.
“McCracken County is a destination loved by Kentuckians and travelers alike, and we’re making investments to ensure this Western Kentucky community sees ongoing success for generations to come,” Beshear said at the announcement, held at the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center with over 100 people in attendance.
Paducah Water received around $1.6 million from the Cleaner Water Program to go toward improvements to the water treatment facility, improvements on two water storage tanks, and incorporating the former West McCracken Water District’s infrastructure into Paducah Water’s hydraulic model.
JSA was awarded nearly $2.5 million for various projects including rehabilitating the existing sewer main, upgrading the JSA’s facility plan (which is necessary to upgrade the Woodlawn Wastewater Treatment Plant), and repairing manholes. Beshear also presented a check for $1.7 million from the Delta Regional Authority, which will be used to connect the Barkley Regional Airport and 20 homes to JSA’s system.
Organizations that received awards Friday from the Nonprofit Assistance Fund include Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center, Family Service Society, Lifeline Recovery Center, Made to Stay Paducah-McCracken County, Market House Theatre, National Quilt Museum, Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club, Paducah Alliance of Neighbors, Paducah Quilt Murals, Paducah Symphony Orchestra, Paducah-McCracken County Habitat for Humanity, Lotus, Rosary Chapel, St. Francis De Sales Parish, St. John the Evangelist Parish of St. John, Kentucky, St. Thomas More Parish, The Salvation Army of Paducah-McCracken County, Four Rivers Behavioral Health, Merryman House and the Yeiser Art Center.
