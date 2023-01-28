PADNWS-01-28-23 FUNDING AWARDS - PHOTO

Gov. Andy Beshear, right, presents a $1 million grant to the City of Paducah and the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center to go toward the construction of a new senior center building. The award was one of over $8.9 million in awards for the area Beshear announced on Friday during his visit to Paducah.

 HANNAH SAAD | The Sun

Beshear awards $8.9M to area

Gov. Andy Beshear announced over $8.9 million in awards for Paducah and McCracken County projects and organizations during his visit to the area on Friday.

