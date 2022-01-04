Gov. Andy Beshear will be requesting the federal government to extend the 100% cost assistance for debris and temporary housing from 30 to 60 days.
The governor made that comment during a visit to Mayfield Monday.
“When we look at downtown Mayfield, we know it’s going to take more than 30 days and the costs are immense, exceeding $100 million to ultimately clean up to that degree,” Beshear said. “We have notified the federal government that the request is coming, and we have the full support of the Federal Delegation of Kentucky — and so we will be pushing forward with that important request.”
Residents of Mayfield and Graves County who have been displaced also expressed worry about semi permeate housing, and when they can expect to hear new information regarding their homes.
“What I’ve heard here today, and what I’ve been working with your judge here in Graves County, is how we can speed up getting people from hotels into a semi permeate housing — which would be a camper or an RV that people know they can stay in for the months to come as the rebuilding continues,” Beshear said. “We are working on the state level to see all the different ways we can speed that up and we hope to have additional news as early as late this afternoon.”
Beshear praised Mayfield officials and “amazing local cooperation from the cities to the counties to the state and federal government,” during a news conference following the visit.
“I believe this has been one of the best examples of cooperation in trying to cut through any and all red tape in efforts to provide the very best for our families,” Beshear said.
“I know we as the people of the Commonwealth of Kentucky are grateful. We are grateful for all the help we have received from both our other communities and from the rest of the country, and the rest of the world,” Beshear added. “There is still so much more work to be done. We know that we’re going to be unloading debris and rebuilding here long after. Folks on the national level have quit covering this story and it’s important to us that we remain committed, and your state is committed to rebuilding every brick and every building and every part of every life.”
The governor also expressed concern for those, especially children, affected the natural disaster when it comes to mental and physical health.
“Ensuring our kids that have been displaced get the services they need to go back to school,” Beshear said. “That they don’t fall behind, that we help with any natural emotional issues that result from the trauma that they have been through.”
Children remain to be a top priority, but there’s also a lot of work that needs to be done with local businesses and the overall economic health of the county.
“We want to make sure that we help retain businesses in this community and bring in additional ones so people see hope and future here,” Beshear said. “At the state level — that we help out in the day to day, ensuring that we can speed up the process to help our people and to make sure that we are, every day, doing everything that’s needed from us.”
The governor also said SNAP benefits are going to start on Wednesday, and those in need because of the recent disaster are beginning to apply. Currently, people who need disaster unemployment assistance can still apply, including farmers and others who normally do not qualify.
“Due to the interruption of businesses, the state of Kentucky wants to be there,” Beshear said. “I hope me being here shows this and continues until the job is completely done.”
