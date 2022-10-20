Gov. Andy Beshear offered his congratulations Wednesday to Ascend Elements Inc., a producer of advanced, sustainable battery materials made from recycled lithium-ion batteries, as President Joe Biden announced the company has been approved for $480.5 million through two federal grants from the U.S. Department of Energy. The funds further propel a nationwide effort to grow U.S. electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing and create good-paying jobs.

“Today’s announcement is incredible news for Ascend Elements, the Christian County community and the commonwealth as we work together to cement Kentucky’s place as a national leader in the fast-growing electric vehicle market,” Beshear said. “These grants position Ascend Elements to take their business to the next level and emphasize that leaders at the federal level — as we do in Kentucky — recognize the importance of investing in companies that are helping to drive this industry forward.”

