Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday presented more than $1.1 million to support tourism, road and park improvements, law enforcement, recycling and local nonprofits in Ballard and McCracken counties.

“What an exciting day in western Kentucky. We’re investing more than $1 million in McCracken and Ballard counties to help build that better future we all want for our kids and grandkids,” Beshear said, from Barkley Regional Airport. “Today, we’re investing in roads, parks, tourism, local nonprofits and more, while helping protect our heroes in uniform. These funds are going to make a big difference for these communities and everyone who gets to visit.”

