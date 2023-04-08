FRANKFORT — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that $303,100 in state funds will go to Livingston County for a riverbank stabilization project. Kentucky, Livingston County and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are partnering to stabilize an 80-foot portion of the Ohio River riverbank that has been steadily eroding in recent years in the Ledbetter community. The project will benefit homes along Riverview Drive.

“This is a project that will keep Kentuckians safe and will relieve a financial burden off Livingston County,” Beshear said, in a news release. “We need to do everything we can to help our communities prosper. When we focus solely on helping Kentuckians, we move our commonwealth forward.”

