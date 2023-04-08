FRANKFORT — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that $303,100 in state funds will go to Livingston County for a riverbank stabilization project. Kentucky, Livingston County and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are partnering to stabilize an 80-foot portion of the Ohio River riverbank that has been steadily eroding in recent years in the Ledbetter community. The project will benefit homes along Riverview Drive.
“This is a project that will keep Kentuckians safe and will relieve a financial burden off Livingston County,” Beshear said, in a news release. “We need to do everything we can to help our communities prosper. When we focus solely on helping Kentuckians, we move our commonwealth forward.”
According to the news release, the project will receive $303,100 in state funds and $463,450 from the USACE for a total of $766,550. State funding comes through Kentucky’s Flood Control Local Match Participation Program.
“We are very thankful as a community to receive this important funding to protect our critical infrastructure here in Livingston County,” said Livingston County Judge-Executive Garrett Gruber. “We are very appreciative for all of the bipartisan support and efforts that went into making this project happen.”
According to the news release, USACE riverbank protection projects call for 35% matching funds to receive federal funding. LMPP dollars will fully fund the 35% match requirement.
The project will include the construction and installation of piping, rock and topsoil to stabilize the riverbank and prevent further erosion.
