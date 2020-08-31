Gov. Andy Beshear, alongside the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, announced a $408,599 grant to assist survivors of the 2018 mass shooting at Marshall County High School Friday.
“We continue to mourn for the two young lives that were taken and the many who are forever changed by this terrible day,” said Gov. Beshear. “Please continue to support and pray for the survivors as they fight to heal and recover. I want to thank the Office of Victims of Crime for helping with the healing process by funding critical programs for the school.”
The Justice Department’s Office for Victims of Crime, a division of the Office of Justice Programs, provided this Antiterrorism and Emergency Assistance Program grant to expand academic accommodations for survivors who “no longer feel safe attending school in-person,” a state release said.
MC@Home, a dedicated off-campus program started by the school district to meet some students’ educational needs, will be able to hire a full-time director, teacher and part-time school counselor with this funding, as well.
These funds will help the Marshall County Board of Education and the Marshall County Public Library establish the #MarshallStrong Archive, which will offer an opportunity for students to access support items, such as letters, cards and gifts that were sent to the high school following the shooting.
The project also includes Community Table events that allow survivor and community voices to help shape the recovery process, along with subsequent follow-up surveys to assess the community’s continuing needs.
“I commend Marshall County for providing critical resources and support as this community fights to become stronger than ever before,” Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble said. “The state, working with many partners, will continue to explore opportunities to extend and enhance services to each survivor, student and educator affected by this violent crime.”
