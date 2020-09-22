Gov. Andy Beshear announced $4,755,270 in grants from the Delta Regional Authority to update infrastructure, expand broadband and health care access, improve economic development opportunities and more in communities across western Kentucky on Monday. This included $761,500 for Fulton County and $170,650 for Paducah’s Sprocket Inc.
“These 11 projects will make a great difference for infrastructure, economic development, health care and education, which are all priorities as we build a brighter, better Kentucky,” Beshear said in a release. “We are grateful to the local leaders who made these projects possible and for DRA’s continued investment in Kentucky.”
The DRA works to improve and create economic opportunities, as well as jobs, across eight states. These investments will fund 11 projects that will create or retain 80 jobs, provide workforce training for 433 people and aim to improve the lives of 32,400 families across Kentucky.
The Fulton County Industrial Development Authority intends to use these funds to make improvements to the surface and transportation infrastructure in the Fulton County Industrial Park. This project will improve services for several businesses and approximately 1,800 families.
“We appreciate the assistance of the Department for Local Government and Delta Regional Authority on this Fulton Industrial Park Project,” Fulton County Judge/Executive Jim Martin said. “This happened because of a joint venture between the leadership of the counties to meet the business and economic development needs of our residents, who will benefit from traffic brought in by the merger of I-69 and the Canadian National Rail Light.”
Fulton-Hickman Counties Economic Development Partnership President Mark Welch added his enthusiasm in a state release.
“We’re very excited about this significant award, which will allow us to do much-needed site improvements and better serve our nearly 2,000 families,” he said.
Sprocket plans to use the funds to provide software engineering training in order to expand the digital workforce and economy in western Kentucky. This project is expected to, upon completion, retain 21 jobs, create 21 new jobs and train 120 Kentuckians.
