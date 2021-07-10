Beshear announces $200K grant award for CenterPoint

Gov. Andy Beshear made a stop Friday morning in Paducah, during a trip to western Kentucky, and announced a $200,000 grant award for CenterPoint Recovery Center for Men, helping the 120-bed facility continue its work with men going through treatment for substance abuse.
“I believe health care, which is what we’re seeing here, is a basic human right, but I also believe that forgiveness is something that we are taught through the Bible, through the example that we are supposed to follow ..., and to those that are working to get better — it doesn’t matter if it’s your first try, your second try, your third try, your fourth try, your fifth try, your sixth try — you are still trying,” Beshear said.
“Let me tell you we are really proud of you and we want to support you each and every step of the way.”
Friday’s announcement took place at the treatment center on County Park Road, where Beshear was joined by local officials, including McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer and Paducah Mayor Pro Tem Sandra Wilson, who both made comments about the occasion.
The $200,000 award comes from the Community Development Block Grant CARES Act program. It’s funded with CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act dollars by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to the governor’s communications office.
The city of Paducah applied for the grant on the behalf of Four Rivers Behavioral Health, which manages CenterPoint. City officials approved the grant application in October 2020. City Manager Jim Arndt and Grants Administrator Ty Wilson were also in attendance Friday.
“I’m excited to award the city of Paducah with $200,000 from the Community Development Block Grant coronavirus fund to support the operation right here at CenterPoint Recovery Center,” Beshear said.
“During the pandemic, we saw just how important these centers are. With addiction sadly on the rise, our brothers and sisters needed safety and it was up to us to provide it. That’s why I’m grateful to the Department of Housing and Urban Development for offering Kentucky this funding, specifically for recovery housing programs that support recovery centers like this one.”
According to the governor’s office, CenterPoint saw a “drop off in admissions” during the COVID-19 pandemic because of a need for social distancing, reduction in group sizes and the need to follow safety guidelines. Many fundraising activities to help clients with expenses were canceled, and the $200,000 award will help address this reduction in funds.
Max Grantham, who runs the recovery center, and Codi Cox, who’s undergone the treatment program, both addressed the people in attendance and took time to reflect on the facility’s work.
Grantham described the grant as being “more than a check,” and it’s an investment into the future of those who walk through CenterPoint’s doors.
“Instead of spending thousands upon thousands of dollars, year after year, to incarcerate someone with substance use disorder, we are spending a fraction of that to get these men the treatment they need to recover and the opportunity they deserve to build a better life for themselves and their families,” he said.
“And those that succeed, go on to repay that investment by getting jobs, paying taxes and helping others in their community to recover from addiction.”
Meanwhile, Cox, 26, talked about his personal experience with addiction.
Cox, who is from Owensboro, said he was “what most people consider hopeless,” before he was introduced to CenterPoint’s recovery program. He said treatment gives people a chance to change their lives and the lives of loved ones who have suffered along with them.
“I consider myself very lucky to be here at CenterPoint and I’m so grateful for this program and the state of Kentucky recognizes the importance of treatment centers like this,” he said.
“Today, I have a new outlook on life because of CenterPoint, which is why after graduating on May 4th, I decided to stay and be a mentor to encourage and help guys like myself get a new perspective and outlook on life because we all deserve a chance to live and we are worth it.”
Visit 4rbh.org to learn more about Four Rivers Behavioral Health’s different services and about CenterPoint’s substance abuse treatment program.
The governor’s Paducah visit at CenterPoint was one of three announced stops Friday in western Kentucky.
He was in Murray to congratulate a new partnership between Murray State University’s Hutson School of Agriculture and Sunway Energy Solutions, based in Murray, and Gree Electric Appliances, based in China, to build a solar HVAC system on the university’s West Farm, according to the governor’s office. It’s part of a new “agritech” initiative.
Beshear also stopped by James Madison Middle School in Madisonville to announce school safety transportation projects for Hopkins County Schools.
