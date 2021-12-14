Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday said 12 of the 74 Kentuckians killed in Friday’s tornadoes were children, including a 2-month-old.
More than 100 residents are unaccounted for after multiple tornadoes, including one that tracked for more than 200 miles, hit the state on the night of Dec. 10. The dead range in age from 2 months old to 98 years old. At least 21 people are dead in Graves County, including eight from the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle factory collapse. Four people are confirmed dead in Caldwell County, two in Marshall County.
Beshear said his office believes this severe weather will be considered, “one of the most devastating tornado events in U.S. history.”
“If there’s good news, it’s that our death count has not gone up since [Monday],” Beshear said.
Beshear said the Kentucky division of Occupational Safety and Health Compliance would be investigating the deaths at the site of the factory, as the division does with any fatality at a workplace. The investigation could take at least six months before it is completed, Beshear said.
All MCP employees are asked to report to His House Ministries to confirm their status. Employees who need help with transportation can call 888-800-8620.
Additionally, 18,500 Kentuckians remain without power. Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management, said 10,000 homes had power restored Monday night. Dossett said this number did not include Mayfield homes affected by the tornadoes because it “will take weeks and months to rebuild.”
So far, 152 rooms at state parks are being used to house displaced residents, and 67 rooms are housing first responders. Rooms are still available at multiple state parks for people who lost their homes. Beshear said rooms are still available at Kentucky Dam Village, Lake Barkley, Barren River, Audubon, and Rough River Dam State Parks. Kenlake State Park is full, as Beshear said tornado survivors are being moved from a Graves County church shelter to Kenlake on Tuesday. Pennyrile State Park’s rooms are full, but cots can be placed in a conference room where people will have access to showers on the campgrounds.
All the state parks, except Pennyrile, need volunteers to help tornado survivors, Beshear said. Volunteer can reach out to andy.kasitz@ky.gov for more information. Volunteers will need to provide their own accommodations, but some parks have camping space available for volunteers.
Families in need of temporary housing can reach out to their local emergency management offices to get housing assistance.
While many people in the state and across the nation have stepped up to volunteer their services, Beshear also encouraged people to donate blood and help local hospitals and medical centers. Beshear said he would personally give blood at a blood drive the governor’s office is organizing in Frankfort this weekend.
“If you’re looking for something to do today, because they probably can’t take any more volunteers on the ground, go give blood,” Beshear said.
Temporary driver’s license offices are being set up in Mayfield and in Dawson Springs for people who need to replace their driver’s license or their State ID.
Beshear warned Kentuckians to be aware of scams as people begin to recover and to repair their homes from tornado damage. He said people should work with their insurance companies to find reputable contractors and repair personnel. Beshear said to be skeptical of any contractor who says they are FEMA-certified, as FEMA does not license or certify contractors.
Nearly $10 million has been donated to the Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund as of Tuesday. Tax-deductible donations can be made online at teamwkyrelieffund.ky.gov. Checks can also be mailed to the Public Protection Cabinet. Checks should be made out to “Kentucky State Treasurer” with the note “Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund” in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to the Public Protection Cabinet, 500 Mero St., 218 NC, Frankfort, KY 40601.
First Lady Britainy Beshear launched the Western Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive on Monday for Kentuckians to help make Christmas special for as many infants, kids and teens as possible who were affected by the tornadoes. From now through Saturday, Kentuckians can drop off new, unwrapped toys, games, books, technology in original packaging, or $25 Visa/Mastercard gift cards to 20 locations across the state, including the Paducah Police Department. A full list of drop-off locations is available at FirstLady.ky.gov/ToyDrive.
