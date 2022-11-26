BENTON — The Benton Woman’s Club is hosting its biennial Holiday Tour of Homes on December 4 from 1-4:30 p.m. and features four of Marshall County’s most finely decorated homes all decked out for Christmas.
Todd and Ginger Young will open their home along the tour. Built in 2019 by Son and Young Construction, this is an empty nest home for the Youngs, inspired by the low country homes of South Carolina. The couple picked the outside of the home and designed the inside to specifically meet their needs.
The doors in the kitchen, antiques from the 1800’s and imported from Egypt, were acquired in Alabama long before construction on this home began. The kitchen’s color scheme was designed around those doors and their soft coloring. And though this home is designed to be for the empty-nesters, the Youngs joyfully welcome their family into their home with the implementation of a nursery for their grandson and soon-to-be granddaughter.
The theme they picked for their Christmas decor this year is Home for the Holidays/My Old Kentucky Home.
Sitting atop a hill and welcoming all to enter, Austin and Morgan Beck will open their beautiful white brick farmhouse up to the tour. This home was built in 2019 by David Norwood and features a large open floor plan with high ceilings and grand wooden arch beams from the front of the home to the back.
There is a massive kitchen island and beautiful hutch, built solely for the purpose of being able to decorate for different holidays. The kitchen also features a beautiful pantry door that hides a massive, functional pantry that has been painted a rich green color. The pantry and front door were built by David Smith. The home is decorated beautifully from top to bottom.
Donnie and Stephanie Youngblood’s red-brick home is located on a cul-de-sac overlooking the golf course of the Benton Country Club. The pair are very detail-oriented, lining the large shelves on both sides of their fireplace with figurines of beautifully intricate Christmas scenes.
Traveling up the stairs, lined with nutcrackers, at the top you see the warm and cozy kitchen and living room from over the balcony railing. The high ceilings in the lower level provide room for an equally tall tree, and the home is ‘wrapped in a bow’ with a lovely table setting in the dining room.
Directly across the street from the Youngbloods is Debbie Beck’s home, a lavish villa-style house sitting atop a hill looking out over the neighborhood. Shared by the late Howard and Debbie Beck, the pair began construction in 2017 and moved into the home in 2020.
Debbie Beck has found ways to honor her late husband in every room, making note of the staircase leading to her children’s rooms, engraved with quotes decided on by Howard Beck. She refers to this series of quotes as “a love story all the way to the top” due to their sentimental nature.
Treading farther into the home is a hostess’ paradise, complete with a 16-seat dining room table and large kitchen island made for serving and preparing meals. Debbie Beck has made the promise of at least eight Christmas trees, with a different theme for each in every room.
The Holiday Tour of Homes will begin with desserts at the Benton Golf and Country Club, and participants can tour homes directly afterward. Advanced tickets are $25, or $35 on the day of the event. They may be purchased from any member of the Benton Woman’s Club or visiting bentonwomansclub.org.
