BENTON — The Benton Woman’s Club is hosting its biennial Holiday Tour of Homes on December 4 from 1-4:30 p.m. and features four of Marshall County’s most finely decorated homes all decked out for Christmas.

Todd and Ginger Young will open their home along the tour. Built in 2019 by Son and Young Construction, this is an empty nest home for the Youngs, inspired by the low country homes of South Carolina. The couple picked the outside of the home and designed the inside to specifically meet their needs.

