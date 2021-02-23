A Benton woman and an Illinois man were arrested on drug related charges following a traffic stop in McCracken County.
On Saturday, at approximately 3 p.m., McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeffrey Hartman saw a 1995 Toyota Corolla fail to stop at a posted stop sign on Benton Road, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
After Hartman stopped the vehicle, the driver was identified as Marshall Cook, 34, of Cairo, and the passenger as Hope Littlepage, 46, of Benton.
During the investigation, Hartman reported seeing drug paraphernalia in plain view. The pair was detained and a search of the vehicle was conducted. During this search deputies found methamphetamine, hydrocodone pills, and items of drug paraphernalia, authorities said.
Authorities said Cook had an active warrant on burglary charges from McCracken County Circuit Court . He was arrested for disregarding stop sign, no registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance - first offense (methamphetamine). For the arrest warrant, he was charged with second-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking - under $500
Littlepage was arrested and charged with drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, first-degree possession of a controlled substance - first offense (methamphetamine); first-degree possession of a controlled substance - first offense (drug unspecified); sell transfer simulated controlled substance - first offense, and tampering with physical evidence.
Cook and Littlepage were taken to McCracken County Regional Jail.
