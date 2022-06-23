Paducah police arrested a Benton woman after responding to a shooting at Noble Park Tuesday afternoon.
Barbara Howard, 78, is charged with first-degree assault and domestic violence, according to a police department news release.
Officers arrived at 4 p.m. to reports of a shooting and found Joe Howard, 81, of Gum Springs Road, in a pickup truck with gunshot wounds to his cheek, neck and shoulder. Barbara Howard sat outside, next to the vehicle.
Joe Howard was taken by ambulance to Baptist Health Paducah and flown to a Nashville hospital. According to Paducah police, he was in stable condition as of Wednesday morning.
Before being booked into McCracken County Regional Jail, Barbara Howard told an interviewing detective that she shot her estranged husband over civil and legal disputes, according to police.
