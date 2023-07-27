BENTON – Walmart customers in Benton were welcomed last Friday inside the newly transformed store at 310 W. 5th St. as a renovation is now complete.
The store’s associates marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony, community celebration including vendors, Froggy Radio broadcast and the unveiling of a community inspired mural. The event was attended by local Benton organizations and elected officials, including Benton Mayor Rita Dotson.
“We are so excited for the new face of Walmart and so happy that you have invested in our community,” Dotson said. “Our hometown Walmart has always been the best community partner. They are always there when needed.”
During the celebration, Walmart store manager Trey Mitchell highlighted the store's transformed departments as well as the new interactive features now available to customers.
The features include: optimized grocery department, increased numbers of staffed registers for customer convenience, expansion and relocation of online grocery pickup and delivery to a more convenient location, new apparel layouts, new display vignettes in the home line section, expanded baby area offerings, new signage, refreshed pharmacy, new vision area, enhanced Auto Care Center service area, modernized, remodeled restrooms, new mother’s room for a private option for nursing mothers, fresh paint inside and out, improvements to the parking lot, expanded pet department and a new grab and go section in the grocery area for quick meal and drink options.
The store manager also presented contributions to the Marshall County Arts Commission and the Marshall County Association for Exceptional Children.
The new mural reflects the diversity and local cultures of Benton, and is part of Walmart’s Community Mural Program, the largest public-facing art installation celebrating communities across America, according to Walmart. The mural features local landscape and cultural references, such as Kentucky Lake, the Tater Day parade and the local county high school. The mural can be seen in the lobby of the store where the carts are located.
The Benton store also recognized 22 associates for 20-plus years of work and dedication to the local store and customers. Those employees include: Spencer Pace, Kenneth Matthews Sr., Tammy Driver, Gary Byers, Donna Harman, Bernie Lavender, Kelly Gosum, Michelle Green, Hazel Choat, Stephanie Howell, Ashley Jones, Brenda Luttrell, Tina Lowery, Ray Kisner, Meredith Pillon, Jordan Holland, David Phillips, David Thorn, Carrie Felts, TJ Dunigan, Rebecca Keen and Shelly Rudd.
In addition, the Benton store continues to offer pickup, delivery and Walmart Pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.