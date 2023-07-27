BENTON – Walmart customers in Benton were welcomed last Friday inside the newly transformed store at 310 W. 5th St. as a renovation is now complete.

The store’s associates marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony, community celebration including vendors, Froggy Radio broadcast and the unveiling of a community inspired mural. The event was attended by local Benton organizations and elected officials, including Benton Mayor Rita Dotson.

