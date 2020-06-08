The flagpole at the new Marshall County Public Library Benton branch was officially dedicated Friday by American Legion Post 236.
Branch manager Lenisa Jones said that it was the first time that the branch has had a flagpole dedication.
“We didn’t have one at our other building,” she said. “With us having to cancel our previous open house, we were using this event. The timing was right, and it was just how we wanted to dedicate that to the community and show the community that we are excited for them to be able to use the building.
“It’s kind of an unofficial grand opening, in a sense, since we didn’t get to do anything (in March due to COVID-19 health concerns).”
The branch was completed in February and the staff took three weeks to move items from the former branch building to the new one at 1150 Birch St.
“We had planned a grand opening event that was going to be held on March 21 and let the public in on March 17,” Jones said. “We ended up closing all of our branches and doing curbside only that week.”
The library also has branches in Calvert City and Hardin.
By the end of that week, the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Murray, so library officials decided to close, since the disease had been confirmed in the area.
The library has been doing curbside-only service for the last three weeks, and began allowing patrons into the library by appointment today.
“We’ll still continue our curbside service for as long as we can because we want to offer that as our safest way for anyone not comfortable with getting out,” Jones said.
Curbside service was expanded from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday at all three branches.
Those using the library by appointment may use computer spaces provided on the first floor of the Benton branch.
“We have everything socially distanced and spaced out,” Jones said. “We are going to offer four time slots every hour starting at 9 a.m. with 50-minute time slots. We will take those last 10 minutes to clean and sanitize for the next person to use.”
Jones said that the governor’s office sent out new guidelines Thursday to libraries statewide, and she hopes to be able to open the library further sometime in the next couple of weeks.
For more information or to set appointments at any of the three library branches, call 270-527-9969. More information can be found at marshallcolibrary.org.
