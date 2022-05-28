BENTON — The Benton Church of Christ celebrated its centennial on May 22, and commemorated this occasion by burying a time capsule that is set to be dug up by the future congregation in 50 years.
The Benton Church of Christ first began meeting in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Naaman Duke, Sr. in 1921. They met in the Duke home for several weeks, but eventually outgrew the residence and moved into a room of the Marshall County courthouse, and later into the Benton City Hall.
As funding was secured, a lot was purchased on the northeast corner of 11th St. and Olive St., and construction on their building began in the later part of 1922. The church began worshiping in their new building in 1923, and this served as a facility for the church until it was torn down in 1969 to provide space for a new parking lot.
In 1949 an auditorium was constructed. A major two-story classroom addition was added to the auditorium in 1960 and a separate 5,000-square-foot educational building was constructed in 1969. The church began construction on a new building in the mid-1990’s and held its first service there in June of 1999, and is where they still meet, on 3091 Main Street.
The Benton Church of Christ is presently overseen by five elders and 17 deacons. One of those being Doug Lyles, a retired Marshall County school teacher, who has been an elder for 17 years and has attended the congregation for as long as he can remember. His grandparents attended until their passing, and currently, his mother, children, and all of his many grandchildren are faithful members. Lyles believes the longevity of the congregation is thanks to the solid biblical teachings, along with their outreach programs.
“Benton Church of Christ, over the years, has been a congregation with committed outreach programs. We emphasize the importance of mission work, taking God’s work into other countries and in local areas. I also think the church has been good with benevolence, helping people in need with the food pantry and other programs,” said Lyles. “We have made a commitment over the past 20 years to the youth as well. We are committed to having a full-time youth minister, and emphasize programs for the youth that help them develop their faith.”
Mark Ray, preacher at the Benton Church of Christ since 2012, said that in the next 100 years he hopes that, “The Benton Church of Christ keeps exemplifying Christ within the community and that we make it easier for people to follow Jesus.”
