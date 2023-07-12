BENTON — In December 2021, staff members at Benton Elementary and Central Elementary schools went to help the community recover when a deadly tornado swept through western Kentucky. On Christmas Eve, a year later, Benton Elementary Principal Lorrie Shadowen stopped by the school for a building check. When she opened the door and took a step inside, she stepped into water.

Five Marshall County schools experienced water damage in December 2022 after sustained sub-zero temperatures caused water pipes to burst. Benton and Central Elementary were hit the hardest, with an estimated repair cost of $1.5 million between the two of them. Ceilings, floors, textbooks, computers, school supplies and personal items were all ruined.

