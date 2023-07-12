BENTON — In December 2021, staff members at Benton Elementary and Central Elementary schools went to help the community recover when a deadly tornado swept through western Kentucky. On Christmas Eve, a year later, Benton Elementary Principal Lorrie Shadowen stopped by the school for a building check. When she opened the door and took a step inside, she stepped into water.
Five Marshall County schools experienced water damage in December 2022 after sustained sub-zero temperatures caused water pipes to burst. Benton and Central Elementary were hit the hardest, with an estimated repair cost of $1.5 million between the two of them. Ceilings, floors, textbooks, computers, school supplies and personal items were all ruined.
Shadowen described the discovery as “heart-wrenching,” but despite the damage, she looks on the bright side.
“Everybody was helping, from teachers to custodians to principals and custodians at other schools,” she said. “That’s what we do for kids, we all come together and put our hands and our heads together to do what’s best for the kiddos.”
Marshall County Schools Facilities and Transportation Director Jeff Stokes said there is still work to be done at Benton and Central, but they have put “great strides” in getting the schools back together for the students.
According to Stokes, the priority was getting classrooms and hallways ready. That includes repairs to flooring, ceilings, drywall and replacing custom-made storage cabinetry. In the meantime, repairs in places where adults gather — such as administrative offices at Central Elementary — are slower-going. Their focus is on the students.
“We want to be able to take care of this for our students. We want them to be able to come into a warm and friendly environment,” Stokes said. He said he thinks they are going to be surprised when they see the changes, one of the most noticeable being the floor.
Benton Elementary’s new flooring features luxury vinyl tile, with two red stripes leading students to both the gym and cafeteria.
Most of the repairs are complete at both schools, but work on custom cubbies and cabinets — called casework — will continue into the school year. Stokes said this might hurt teachers as far as storage goes, but they are working to find temporary solutions to help ease the transition. He explains contractors are first working on repairing casework in preschool and kindergarten classrooms. Then, they will work their way up.
Stokes said the schools’ insurance company has worked with principals to identify all the personal objects and items that needed to be replaced. They have a separate claim for what he calls “brick and mortar” repairs, which includes the building itself.
The contents of each individual classroom had to be boxed-up and stored while contractors made repairs. Now, they are being moved back into classrooms, and teachers will soon be able to get their rooms back in order.
“Our teachers have been rockstars,” Stokes said on Tuesday. “You can’t believe how much work went into it.”
Stokes said teachers, custodians, principals, contractors and other staff have been working tirelessly to get Benton and Central ready for students again.
“I can’t say enough about how much dedication our teachers have for our school system and our students here,” he said.
Shadowen said she knows teachers are excited to come back.
“After July 4, teachers start getting the buzz, they get anxious about coming into the building,” Shadowen added. “They will be anxiously awaiting being able to come into the classroom and get things back in order. That’s the fun part of setting classrooms back up.”
Benton and Central Elementary should be ready for returning students on schedule. Shadowen said she’s excited to show off their new school and share the changes with the community. First day for all Marshall County students is Aug. 8.
