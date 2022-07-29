PADNWS-07-29-22 MARSHALL BENEFIT - PHOTO

Gilbertsville is one of the towns in western Kentucky that faced major destruction following the tornado outbreak.

 WKMS photo

A concert benefiting tornado recovery efforts in Marshall County is set for this weekend.

The Marshall County Disaster Recovery Celebration — Benefit Concert will be held at Bob’s Music Shed in Gilbertsville on Saturday. The money from the event will go to the Marshall Co. Nonprofit Foundation’s Tornado Relief Fund, which will be available to area residents in the Moors Camp Highway Loop, where much of the storm damage is. People living in the impacted area will be able to apply for funds until the end of August.

