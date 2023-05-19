Grace Covenant Cumberland Presbyterian Church will install Bernice Belt as its pastor this Saturday. She is the first female pastor for the church, and the position is her first lead ministry.
The installation ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the church at 1526 Park Ave. in Paducah. A buffet will follow the ceremony.
The first pastor at the church under the name Grace Covenant was the Rev. Joe Vance, who is currently the pastor at Mount Sterling Cumberland Presbyterian Church (CPC) in Brookport, Illinois.
Belt, who became the pastor on March 1, said she was pleased to work with a church with such a history.
“If you are from this area, you will remember (Margaret Hank Memorial Cumberland Presbyterian Church),” Belt said. “Very active, very large.”
The church began in 1849 under pastor Russell Searcy. It went through several changes over the years, including a fire destroying the building in 1937, just nine months after the great flood.
Belt said the installation ceremony is very important for the congregation.
“There is more to a pastoral installation than just my being installed officially — even though I’ve been the pastor since March,” she said. “One of the important aspects is that the church is installed, as well.
“So, during the installation ceremony, I will be asked to respond from our confession of faith, but there is one question that the church has to answer, because the installation of the pastor is not just about the pastor but about the pastor and the church family.”
Belt said she hopes that the former members and families of Margaret Hank CPC and Grace Covenant CPC will come to the service and fellowship buffet on Saturday.
“I don’t believe in ignoring all the history that came before the name change,” she said. “I don’t think that a solid person in the spirit can do that with a clear conscience. So, there is a foundation and we build upon it — name change or not, it’s still the same God.
“We are moving forward and have plans to involve the community as well, because Margaret Hank was very involved in the community and surrounding areas with ministry and outreach. That’s how I was raised, and that’s how I want to lead.”
Belt said the installation will be an exciting time for the church and the community.
“It’s exciting, it’s historic and it affects the entire community,” she said. “That’s just how it works.”
Belt said that being the first female pastor at the church doesn’t hold a lot of meaning.
“To be the first of anything — that’s real nice, but it does not ensure success or growth,” she said. “So, I don’t place a great deal of emphasis on it. It’s progress — it’s historical, so, therefore, it’s significant. But, in terms of getting the work done, the work just needs to be done.”
Belt has served as a part-time pastor at a church called Village before coming to Grace Covenant. She also served as pulpit supply at several churches prior to serving that position at Grace Covenant beginning in October 2022.
“That’s a ministry title, a term used in the Cumberland Presbyterian denomination,” she said. “I’ve been pulpit supply in a number of Cumberland Presbyterian churches where they don’t have a pastor, or the pastor is ill, on medical leave or on vacation. I would go every Sunday until they decided they wanted to do a pastor search and hire a pastor.
“A couple of times, they asked is I was asked interested, and my answer was ‘No,’ because that’s not what God spoke to me. I learned some time ago the difference between God’s voice and every other voice. Titles are not a big concern to me overall. I want to get the work, kingdom building, done.”
The installation commission consists of the Rev. Olen Russell of Highland Cumberland Presbyterian Church (CPC), the Rev. Larry Buchanan of Milburn Chapel CPC, the Rev. Nick Ashley of Flat Lick CPC and Session Elder Jeff Parker of Highland CPC, who also serves as Covenant Presbytery moderator.
Grace Covenant CPC began its worship services in late 2018 after the Margaret Hank Memorial CPC merged with Zion Fellowship CPC.
