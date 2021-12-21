The personal belongings of Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory employees that were collected during rescue and recovery efforts after the factory collapsed have been secured at the sheriff's office, according to the Graves County Sheriff's Office.
The factory collapsed when a tornado plowed through Mayfield on Dec. 10.
Authorities said items recovered from the rubble include keys, purses, wallets, cellphones and other items.
The sheriff's office will make those items available for people to identify and claim at a date to be announced in the coming days — most likely next week.
"The location and time will be announced and published in an effort to make those looking for their property aware," Sheriff Jon Hayden wrote in a Facebook post. "We will make every effort possible to get these possessions returned to their rightful owners."
Hayden said many of the workers have asked about their vehicles that were parked on the candle factory property. The sheriff said the site has been turned back over to the company, so people who need to retrieve their vehicles will need to contact Mayfield Consumer Products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.