BENTON — Jerry Bell, current residential loan officer at CFSB in Benton, will have 60 years of banking experience on April 5. This impressive feat is a testament to his work ethic and dedication to success, along with the strong bonds he has created with his many valued customers.
On Tater Day in 1962, after his graduation from the First Banking School, Bell went in for an interview at the Bank of Marshall County, located in the current U.S. Bank on Main Street in Benton, and secured a position as a bookkeeper. Bell moved his way up through the ranks, serving in multiple roles during his time in banking.
He moved from bookkeeper to teller, and was then promoted to head of the bookkeeping department, due to his exemplary work. However, he soon realized he missed interacting with customers, and moved back into a role as a teller in 1966.
He was asked to be a branch manager at the Kentucky Dam location, assuming that position from 1967-76. In 1976, Bell was needed back at the main office and moved into a position as a loan officer, noting that the Bank of Marshall County had considerable success when they started making car loans because other banks, at the time, did not. His business as a loan officer skyrocketed due to the loyalty of his former customers, and the relationship he’d cultivated with them. Bell said, “I got the kids because I’d worked with the parents.”
He moved into the position of Vice President, and in 1985 was selected as a director of the Bank of Marshall County at their Benton and Graves County locations. He served on the board of directors for 10 years, until 1995.
All the while, due to the shorter work-week schedule at the bank, Bell maintained a job with a service oil company for one year and at Ledbetter Livestock for 25 years, from 1962-1988.
After the Bank of Marshall County sold out in 1995, Bell was recruited to work for the Bank of Benton. He was asked by his new manager how many accounts he thought he could bring with him. She asked if he could promise about half of his previous customers. Bell said 50% just wasn’t good enough for him, and brought 95% of his existing customers with him to his new location.
“I worked day and night for the first six months at Bank of Benton to make sure that I was successful,” said Bell. Over those six months, he brought over 200 new accounts, composed of the loyal customers he’d acquired during his time at the Bank of Marshall County, along with some new ones.
He has worked for CFSB as a loan officer ever since and is a well-loved member of the CFSB family. Bell said, “I care for my customer and the bank cares for me.” Bell is not ready to retire and is making no plans for it, joking that maybe in four years he’ll be ready, when he is 82.
Banking has changed drastically since Bell started in 1962. Bell presented the difference between a loan when he first started, one page and a signature, and the current loan process, an overfilled folder. Bell also notes that the “banking game” has changed dramatically with the implementation of new technology. He, however, loves this change, saying online banking is so convenient and he likes having easy contact with his customers, though he does prefer to have them in the office from time to time.
He has been a banker through many financial crises, the farming crisis where inflation rose to 16% interest and rates were as high as 19%; 9/11 where the stock market plummeted drastically; the ice storm where technology was inaccessible; and most recently, the Covid-19 pandemic. When everyone was working from home, Bell was still coming into the office to safely meet with customers after restrictions were lifted and to see his colleagues. That is what he enjoys, interaction and relationship-building with his customer, and that is part of what has made him such a success.
Bell is incredibly humble regarding his accomplishments and speaks highly of the banking profession, the opportunities and blessings it has provided him. He said that banking provides numerous opportunities to excel, and that all new bankers have to be willing to take the good with the bad, but adds, he’s found a lot more good than bad.
