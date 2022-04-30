Getting later into Kentucky’s spring turkey season, the hunter who loses confidence helps to assure his own lack of success.
Today brings the third weekend of the 23-day, April 16-May 8 season. Here, 15 days into the traditional spring season, a couple of things have changed that put a different spin on the hunting of the big birds.
Consider that the turkey’s breeding season is past its peak. Consequently, the related breeding season behavior of tom turkeys, especially the gobbling that they do to alert possible mates to their presence, is on the decline.
In addition to the downturn in ardor in mature gobblers, after several days of hunting, the birds begin to respond to presence of those humans who have been out there to bamboozle them. Hunting pressure begins to take effect, making turkeys more wary toward incursions of hunters, especially the phony calls of “hen turkeys” that predatory people are making in attempts to lure in gobblers.
The effect is that hunters’ late season calling tends to be less alluring than it would have been only a couple of weeks previously. Particular to the results of hunting pressure and rising suspicions in gobblers, excess calling can have just the opposite impact on turkeys than what was intended. It can shoo them away.
As gobblers fall more silent, flagging hunter confidence becomes more of a self-perpetuating problem. A tom turkey may rip out a gobble or two, announcing his presence to still-available hens before he leaves the roosting tree in the early morning. After he swoops down to the ground, however, he may grow muted.
The hunter who hears a roost gobble is prone to hen yelp right away in hopes that the tom will come marching to his set-up as soon as it hits the ground. But not hearing subsequent gobbles, the hunter imagines the gobbler is losing interest in his hen sounds, if he heard them at all, and is going away.
Chances are the gobbler has heard the hunter’s calls and, indeed, is going away. But maybe not. It may be considering the options — but then the desperate hunter keeps making more hen calls to beckon the gobbler.
Once a gobbler has heard numerous feigned hen calls, he typically becomes more discriminating. Meanwhile, the more a hunter makes hen calls, the more he highlights the inauthentic nature of them.
The overall result often times is that a hunter calling earnestly to attract a turkey gobbler instead chases it away.
When a gobbler goes silent, he may be “henned up” with an alluring female turkey that the hunter never sees nor hears. Or the gobbler might be suspicious of the hunter’s hen calling in the first place. Or, just maybe, that gobbler really is approaching without making and more calls of its own.
The problem with the silent gobbler is the fading confidence of the hunter. More often than not, the hunter can’t see the gobbler and he doesn’t know to just sit tight, shut up and wait. Not hearing the silent tom, the hunter commonly continues to call, and perhaps too often. It well may begin to sound bogus to the gobbler, which turns him back.
Even if the gobbler comes on, many times the hunter, not hearing the silent tom, just loses his faith before his good fortune can be realized. There is no telling how many hunters have had silent gobblers within sight of those keen turkey eyes when they squirmed in their impatience. A gobbler slipping in on a possible hen doesn’t miss seeing many moving hunters.
If there are rules of thumb for hunting later into the spring turkey season, they would probably start with calling less, using only enough subtle hen talk to let neighborhood gobblers know your “hen” is there. But do not call enough to let any nearby gobbler critique your yelps, clucks and/or purrs.
And secondly, have enough confidence to let your minimalistic calling work. Sit still and wait, giving the discerning silent gobbler a chance to come. It makes a good argument for hunting with a hen decoy to give an approaching gobbler a visual point to divert its attention and, just as important, to give the hunter another factor of attraction in which to trust.
You’ve got to believe — and have the mental strength to remain motionless and quiet — for the magic to work.
- The opening weekend of Kentucky’s spring turkey season was seemingly lackluster because of seasonable cool and, at times, rainy weather. Since then, however, changing conditions seemingly have improved hunters’ fortunes.
Harvest during that opening weekend was approximately 8,500 gobblers. A par opening weekend is more like 10,000 based on several years of Kentucky turkey harvest records.
Following last weekend, the second of the April 16-May 8 season, the statewide turkey harvest had improved to approximately 18,500. The opening weekend is typically by far the most productive for hunters, but warmer weather and breaks from rain apparently have added significant hunter successes since the initial two days.
At least just after weekend two of the season, far western Kentucky’s Graves County was pacing the state in turkey harvest. At one point, Graves was the leading turkey producer with a county harvest of 388 birds while other top-yielding Logan and Muhlenberg counties were just a smidgen behind with harvests of 386 and 384 gobblers, respectively.
- Would-be Kentucky elk hunters are down to a matter of hours for opportunities to apply for permits to hunt in 2022 seasons.
The deadline to apply for elk permits to hunt this fall in the eastern Kentucky elk management zone is midnight tonight, and that should be midnight Eastern Daylight Time as is in effect in Frankfort where the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources is headquartered. The application period runs Jan. 1-April 30.
A total of 594 permits are available for firearms, archery/crossbow and youth seasons beginning in September and concluding at the end of December.
Applications for the annual electronic lottery to allocate permits, costing $10 each, can be made online at the KDFWR website, www.fw.ky.gov. Full details of the application process, the permit system, and hunting details with full regulations are posted on the site.
To learn more, go to the website, click on tabs for Hunting, then Elk Hunting. But if one is interested in applying for this autumn’s Kentucky elk hunting, act today.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
