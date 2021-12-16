Rivalries come in all shapes and sizes across the sports world.
Whether it’s your favorite professional team, golfer, race car driver or your alma mater facing off in the annual big game, rivalries are a healthy part of competition that promotes excitement and an added buzz every season.
At Mayfield High School, a longstanding postseason rivalry with Beechwood High School has for many years remained in the Cardinals’ favor.
This season, the Beechwood Tigers bested Mayfield in the 2A playoffs semi-state game by a score of 38-7, breaking the perfect 8-0 record the Cardinals once held.
Along with the years of playoff battles comes lasting friendships with gridiron foes and Beechwood has been no exception.
When tragedy struck Mayfield on Dec. 10, the Tigers community sprung into action almost immediately to lend a helping hand to their once “bitter” rivals.
By Saturday morning, when news of the destruction began to make its way to fellow Kentuckians online and through their local television outlets, Beechwood Superintendent Dr. Mike Stacy said he and his staff knew their help was needed.
“Saturday morning we woke up and got the news that two of my buddies that I went to school with are in a mess and immediately after talking with them I knew we needed to do something,” Stacy said. “About this same time, our community went nuts wanting to reach out specifically to Mayfield based on the relationship and ongoing rivalry we’ve had. It’s so interesting how a heated sports rivalry has built a healthy amount of respect for both places, it’s a really cool part of sports.”
Aside from their gridiron battles over the years, Stacy has had the opportunity to get to know Mayfield Independent Schools Superintendent Joe Henderson and Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields through workshops and classes as fellow school district leaders.
From Saturday to Tuesday, community members in and around Fort Mitchell have worked tirelessly to donate personal items, toys, food and everything in between to send down to the people in need in Mayfield. The initial plan was to do a “pack the buses” event in order to deliver the highest amount of donations as possible.
Before one bus could be picked up and packed, Stacy said he began to field phone calls from those looking to add an extra boost to this fundraising campaign.
Nearby Covington Catholic graduate and current Beechwood High School parent Nick Lanham jumped to action to help provide help in any way possible once he heard the news.
Lanham, CEO of Lighthouse Transportation based out of Covington, Kentucky, got word from his vice president and Beechwood graduate Brad Ratliff regarding the destruction and need for help in Mayfield on Sunday, leading to the donation of three semi-truck trailers to aid in the delivery of goods.
“It’s been crazy to see the community come together and want to give back to the people of Mayfield and western Kentucky, it’s been absolutely amazing,” Lanham said. “In a time like this, where so many are hurting, it’s uplifting to see so many people helping out. I can’t say enough about the commonwealth and the great state of Kentucky.”
Lanham said he knew the outpouring of support would be big at Beechwood, but to see it in person has been nothing short of amazing.
“I knew when we thought about this we would have some people showing up, but today’s crazier than yesterday and I have a feeling tomorrow will be even crazier. It’s sad sometimes that it takes a national tragedy like the one that we’re in, but with the political climate and everything, it’s just amazing to see people come together. I couldn’t be happier for the northern Kentucky community and our family here at Beechwood.”
In all, Lanham, Stacy and the Beechwood community have now donated two packed trailers to the Mayfield community with a third coming later this week.
Stacy and the community of Beechwood admitted it can become easy to forget about the small things when it comes to rivalries.
The battles may become heated and the spirit of competition may rear its ugly head, but Stacy said one thing will always remain: support for one another will never fade.
“Public schools, and schools in general, are a hub and reflection of the community,” Stacy said. “It’s been a hard stretch through, COVID, politics and all these other things, so it’s just nice to be able to get back to doing what we do in helping kids and families, and that’s not only in our community. You develop relationships with people over time, I’m really close with (Joe) and our football coach is close with (Coach Morris), and our communities are tied together though athletic competition so it’s really an honor and a privilege for us to be able to help and do what little we can to support a community that’s in a desperate time. This very easily could’ve happened to us so we want to do our best to provide the help and support we would be longing for if this was going on up here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.