Bedeau moving on, will continue to inspire educators

Lakilia Bedeau studied to be a sports broadcaster at Murray State University, yearning to join the team of professionals at ESPN. She applied at a TV station to be a sports reporter after college, but was not hired.
That’s how she found her dream job, one that she will continue after leaving Paducah — and it has nothing to do with sports journalism.
Bedeau is the director of the Tornado Alley Youth Services Center at Paducah Tilghman High School, and today is her last day in that position after 12 years in the office, serving the last eight years as the director.
“What I tell people is we empower students and families by removing those nonacademic barriers that they may face,” she said.
Some of the nonacademic barriers that FRYSC centers work to break down include school supplies, hygiene issues, utilities and transportation as well as mental health issues and work and college readiness.
“We do so much mentoring — which is my favorite component of all,” Bedeau said. “Pouring into these young adults and sharing what it is that you have gained over the years through professional and personal experience and being able to see those students breaking the generational cycles.”
After going through graduate school, Bedeau and her husband, Chiwale, moved to Paducah and she applied to be a sports broadcaster at WPSD Local 6, but that didn’t work out.
“A member of the church that I was attending at the time said, ‘This position at Tilghman is open, and you would be perfect,’ ” Bedeau said. “I was like, ‘The school system?’ She was like, ‘No, no, no. You are so creative and so organized and you just do so well with the youth,’ and I said I would look into it.
“I absolutely loved it. I’m getting paid to throw parties and organize events and mentor students — what?”
Bedeau began as the center’s assistant director to director Cintia Sutton, and when Sutton resigned, Bedeau applied for the job.
“When you get into a FRYSC position, usually, people don’t leave,” she said. “They stay in these positions for 20-plus years because it is so rewarding.
“When you have a career, I think it’s key to love what you do. There is a phrase: You will never work a day in your life. I’m not saying it’s all peaches and cream because it is a super-stressful position at times.“
Bedeau took pride in her work at Tornado Alley, but it is more of a grateful pride in being able to give of herself to the job.
“FRYSC people are heroes,” she said. “Like me, many are not in this for the applause because we know what we’re doing and the family dynamics we’re changing.
“… For obvious reasons, school is a safe haven for most students, and my office, hands down, was the safe place and still is. That is their opportunity to escape the classroom, their home life and just feel safe and have hope.”
Bedeau made good use of her time at PTHS and was recognized for her achievements.
Bedeau organized the first professional development conference for education support professionals in the state in 2015, the RESPECT (Representing Education Support Professionals Ensuring Career Training), which is now an annual conference hosted by the Kentucky Education Association.
That led to her earning the Education Support Professional of the Year from the Kentucky Education Association that year.
After realizing there wasn’t an interest group dedicated to assisting African American professionals with professional development, networking and community opportunities, Bedeau organized and founded Paducah Minority Leaders in 2018.
That year, she also founded B Dynamic Inc. to help students and families with basic life skills.
That led to her being named the Young Leader of Western Kentucky of the Year in 2018.
A native of Lilbourn, Missouri, Bedeau will move to Lafayette, Louisiana, to work for the Louisiana Association of Educators (LAE), an affiliate of the National Education Association (NEA), as the regional UniServ director, serving the parishes of Lafayette, Vermillion, St. Landry and Evangeline.
UniServ — short for Unified Service — has regional offices with staff members who deliver expertise and programs available through the LEA to members at the local level.
Bedeau will be doing similar duties at her new job that she was doing at PTHS. At Tornado Alley, she helped provide resources to students and their families. In Louisiana, she will help provide resources to teachers and professional staff.
Her new job will also have her direct the Aspiring Educators Program, serving as the contact for the state’s colleges and universities and providing training opportunities for students seeking careers in education.
Bedeau’s career path may have changed, but as far as she is concerned, it changed for the much, much better.
“I’m just excited to continue walking in my purpose, being that voice, empowering others and not letting my story be in vain. It’s like the proverb says, ‘Be the change that you want to see.’ That is my favorite quote: Be the change.”
Bedeau said she hopes that she inspired students and teachers alike by showing them a brighter future and better purpose.
“I know that I have saved a couple of kids from suicide,” she said. “I know that I’ve helped staff members restore their hope and remember the reason they are here. I have set the bar when it comes to a true educator — meaning you are not just involved from 7 to 3, but you are in the community behind the scenes because the connection is bigger than inside these walls at Tilghman. You have to get out into the community and build those relationships.
“… I just hope that when people think of Lakilia or hear my name, it’s like, ‘Wow. She cared. She was authentic. She was a go-getter and a community activist.’ From the students, what I would hear from them is ‘You changed my life. I wouldn’t be the person I am today if it weren’t for you.’ That is what I hope my legacy is.”
