Bed Ministry builds 1,000th bed

The Bed Ministry finished building its 1,000th bed on June 22 in the parking lot of English Home Furniture on Main Street in Benton.
Jerry Newsome began the ministry in 2013 when he built his granddaughter a bed for her baby dolls. After that he said the Lord directed him to build beds for children who needed one in their home.
He prayed about that idea for a while and then began figuring out how to make single twin and twin size bunk beds. His friend, Neal Cole, helped him start the building process.
At first, the money spent on supplies came out of their pockets. As people and organizations heard about their work, they began receiving donations. Since that time, they have expanded to serving school systems in Marshall, McCracken, Livingston, Calloway, Carlisle, Ballard, Fulton and Hickman counties.
Newsome and his friends help with this ministry work with the resource officers at all the schools in these counties. When they hear of a need, The Bed Ministry is contacted in order to help the family.
When a bed is delivered, it comes completely assembled with a mattress, sheets, pillow and comforter. Since 2015, Scott and Teresa English, who own and operate English Home Furniture, have donated more than 500 mattresses to the ministry. The other accessories are either donated by others or bought with donations received.
Once a bed is delivered to the family, the volunteers from the ministry pray with them, share the gospel and try to find other needs with which they can help. Many times they are able to find other resources that can aid the family in various ways.
Since beginning in October 2013, The Bed Ministry has built 777 twin beds, 207 bunk beds, nine full-size beds and seven toddler-size beds. Although many have been distributed throughout the counties listed above, some have been donated to families in eastern Kentucky.
Newsome said the Englishes have been very generous by donating so many mattresses over the years. Scott told Newsome, “I can’t go, but I can send,” meaning he wasn’t able to go deliver the beds due to his business responsibilities, but he could send much need supplies.
Over the years many people and organizations have helped construct these beds. The Bed Ministry is not affiliated with any particular religion or congregation. Church groups and various youth groups are more than welcome to assist in their construction.
For more information, go to www.bedministry.org.
