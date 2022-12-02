Readers of the weekly Associated General Contractors of West Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week articles in The Sun may recognize Graves County High School senior Luke Beck.
On Jan. 14, he was named to the honor as a second-year student of machine tool at the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center. This week, Beck was selected to the honor as a second-year student of electricity.
Beck has been around electrical work for most of his life, as his family owns a remodeling business.
“My dad’s an electrician, and I wanted to try it out and see how it was, and I enjoyed it,” he said. “It’s something new every day. You get to use your brain and think about how to do different things.”
Beck said he wanted to get into the local International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union after he graduates from high school with an eye toward being an electrician.
Beck will take part in the SkillsUSA competitions this year in electricity. He placed second in precision machining at the state SkillsUSA competition last year.
Brad Tucker is Beck’s instructor in electricity, and he said his student picked up on it quickly.
“He’s very good with his hands, and the hands-on skills come really easy to him,” Tucker said. “He’s very interested in learning more of the knowledge aspect of it.
“He’s a great young man with a good work ethic. He’s going to have a successful career, no doubt.”
Tucker said Beck also worked with his class in the remodel of a women’s and children’s shelter. He added that some of the other careers that his students could aspire to include lineman, electrical engineer and construction work.
Beck works a co-op job at Grace Life Church in Mayfield, adding lights or receptacles and working the wiring in renovation projects. Tucker said that will turn into hands-on experience that would be an asset in looking for a job after graduation.
He also worked on the tiny houses given to people last September who were displaced after last year’s tornado.
“It was a great experience to see a house on a small scale do everything like a normal house,” he said.
Beck won the Major League Fishing Foundation tournament at Moors Resort and Marina on Kentucky Lake and has won several awards, including a first-place finish, in Tennessee Motocross Association competitions.
Beck is the son of Stephen and LaNan Beck of Mayfield.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Sun each Friday through March 31, with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center serves students from Carlisle County, Graves County and Mayfield high schools and Northside Baptist Christian School.
Along with electricity, the area technology center offers courses in business, carpentry, computer science, health sciences, machine tool and welding.
AGC of Western Kentucky will host a banquet in April for this year’s 29 Technical Center Students of the Week. Students will receive prizes, and Technical Center Students of the Year and an overall Regional Technical Center Student of the Year will be announced.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
