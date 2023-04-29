DRAFFENVILLE — Luke Beck, a Mayfield High School senior studying electricity at the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, was named the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Year at the annual banquet and awards ceremony held Thursday at Marshall County High School.

Beck was named the Student of the Year for his technical center, then was chosen as the regional Student of the Year from all seven Technical Center Students of the Year.

