DRAFFENVILLE — Luke Beck, a Mayfield High School senior studying electricity at the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, was named the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Year at the annual banquet and awards ceremony held Thursday at Marshall County High School.
Beck was named the Student of the Year for his technical center, then was chosen as the regional Student of the Year from all seven Technical Center Students of the Year.
The 29 Technical Center Students of the Week who were featured in weekly articles in The Paducah Sun from September through March were honored at the awards ceremony. The students represented seven technical centers throughout western Kentucky.
The Students of the Year for each of those technical centers — also announced at the ceremony — were:
• Paducah Area Technical Center: Wyatt Sanders, a Paducah Tilghman senior studying automotive technology.
• Ballard County Career and Technical Center: Jesse Lynn, a Ballard Memorial senior studying industrial maintenance.
• Caldwell Regional Career Center: Anthony Hall, a Trigg County senior studying carpentry.
• Four Rivers Career Academy at Fulton County High School: Ian Goodman, a Fulton High School senior studying welding.
• Marshall County Technical Center: Jace Story, a Marshall County senior studying carpentry.
• Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center: Luke Beck, a Mayfield senior studying electricity.
• Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center: Luke Freyburger, a Murray senior studying machine tool.
Each student received a plaque of recognition and a copy of the article published in The Paducah Sun. Students also received a T-shirt and a Milwaukee drill set.
Beck will receive $1,000 for being the regional Student of the Year, and each of the other six Technical Center Students of the Year will receive $500.
The Caldwell Regional Career Center won $500 for winning the AGC of Western Kentucky hunting blind contest, its third straight year to win the contest.
Six technical center carpentry programs received $700 for materials from AGC of Western Kentucky in January to help with the building of the hunting blinds.
The automotive technology program at the Murray-Calloway Area Technology Center won $500 for its program in a random drawing.
Chris Nelson, the executive vice president of AGC of Western Kentucky, said the hunting blinds contest helps to raise more money for area technical centers.
“Once people find out and see what kind of blinds (technical centers) can build and the quality of those blinds, they can sell those or raffle those off and produce money for their programs,” he said. “One of the great needs in technical education — and we’re working on this as an organization and as individual contractors — is to try to get more money for our programs.
“I think you all realize how important technical education is, of the need for the skills of carpenters, electrical, plumbers, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), welding and all of those areas like machine tool.”
Students studying at technical centers often begin their careers immediately after graduation in their fields of study or even have jobs waiting for them through their schools’ cooperative work program.
Several area technical center students take part in a competitive program called SkillsUSA. Participating students compete in their chosen fields of carpentry, welding and others or in other areas at the district, regional, state and national levels.
Joel Crider, the workforce coordinator for AGC of Western Kentucky, announced the results of the students who competed at the Kentucky SkillsUSA competition in Louisville. They included:
• Beck, who placed first in the electrical construction wiring competition.
• Cheyenne Chilton, a Marshall County senior studying welding whose team placed third in the quiz bowl competition.
• Kyan Duffy, a Mayfield senior studying electricity who won the state championship in the industrial motor controls competition and second in extemporaneous writing.
• Micah Koenecke, a Murray junior studying automotive technology who placed second in the automotive service technology competition.
Those who placed first in their state competitions will go to Atlanta in June for their national SkillsUSA competitions.
This year marked the sixth year for the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week program.
“It just keeps building itself,” Nelson said. “It’s making an impact. We’re getting a return on our investments. We’re getting some quality students, and a lot of these students are already either co-oping and working or getting ready to go to work, so that was the intent, to get students into the workforce.
“The expansion of the sponsorship shows it has been successful and they are pleased with what they are seeing with the articles in the Paducah Sun and advertisements on WPSD and The Vue. We’re getting more and more outreach from other folks who want to be a part of the program.”
Nelson said the sponsors — construction and contracting companies, for the most part — are filling a vital role in sponsoring the Student of the Week program.
“They’re all looking (for employees)l that’s what they’re here for,” he said. “They understand the need to support the schools and support these students.
“It’s good to see that parents are understanding the value of tech ed now, too, where students can not just have a job but have a career and go right into the workforce and start making some really good money.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.