The mid-spring garden is coming into its own with the blossoming of bearded iris just in time for the quilters’ arrival this coming week. As beautiful and stately as they are, they also are tough. Of the 310 species, the most popular is that of the bearded iris. It is easily identified by the strip of tiny hairs that run along the ‘falls’(downward facing petals) that guide pollinators to the reproductive parts. The ‘standards’ are the upward facing petals.
Bearded iris is happy when given full sun, minimal water, fast-draining soil, and well-fed. Fertilize early spring and one month after blooming ceases. Top dress with several cups per clump or one teaspoon per rhizome, of compost and phosphate. Avoid high nitrogen, especially synthetic, as it produces leaf growth rather than flower. Remove spent flowers to provide more food to opening buds.
Iris, so named for its rainbow colors, is native to temperate zones, easy to grow other than remembering it needs much less water and much more fertilizer (heavy feeder) than the average garden flower. Too much water and humidity will cause root rot as will high humidity.
Pot grown iris may be planted in the spring. Fall plant rhizomes at least six weeks before the average fall frost date, usually late August to early September to allow the rhizomes to acclimate. Divide every 3-5 years or when blooms are reduced in size or not blooming. Plant the rhizomes going in the same direction and leave the shoulders exposed.
Iris adapts to grassy slopes, meadows, woodland, and riverbanks that provide oxygen-rich running water, not standing water.
THINGS TO DO
Pre-gardening: Drink a glass of water before venturing into the garden. Spray clothing with insect repellent DEET the night before. The spray is effective for 4-5 washings. Carry water with you and sip on it every 15-30 minutes to avoid dehydration.
Garden — Plant gladioli corms every 10 days to provide succession of blooms until fall. Plant 4” deep, 6” apart in groupings of 7 or in rows for ease of cutting. Insert stakes as you plant.
Hang baskets of lantana and old petunia varieties to attract hummingbirds to the feeders.
Lawn — Fill in holes, reseed and do not mow that area until grass is 3”. Keep the soil moist and do not mow until it is 2.5-3.5” tall. Aerate compacted soil to reduce compaction, and open soil to allow air, water and nutrients reach deeper resulting in healthier grass. Mow to 2” before aerating. Aerators may be rented from local garden stores.
Trees and Shrubs — Rake around plants, weed and mulch around shrubs. Fertilize heavy feeders butterfly bush, rose of Sharon, and rose. Remove tree staking after bracing a new tree over winter. Staking newly planted trees to provide some but not rigid support. Use old panty hose to tie plants to the stakes. The nylon fixes nitrogen into the soil and gives as the plant grows.
Vegetables — Plant on an overcast day. Plant indicators dogwoods and lily-of-the-valley dictate that it is time to sow tomatoes and peppers as bearded iris is blooming. Remove rhubarb and asparagus flower stalks when harvesting starts.
Moon signs indicate April 25-30 are productive planting days. April 27-28 are weed and invasives killing days.
EVENTS
Today — Earth Day/Arbor Day, Downtown Paducah Farmer Market, 306 N. 2St. 10:00-am-2:00pm.
April 29 — Lyon Co. Master Gardeners Native Plant Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lee S. Jones Park Convention Bldg., 510 State Route 93 S., Eddyville. For information 270-388-2341.
May 2 — “Entomology-Beneficial insects and garden spiders”, McCracken Co. Master Gardeners Toolbox Series, 5 p.m., McCracken Co. Ext. Office, 2025 New Holt Rd., Paducah, For more information 270-554-9520.
May 3 — “Hummingbird Friendly Backyards” Lunch Break Gardening Series, Marshall Co. Ext. Office, 1933 Mayfield Rd., Benton. RSVP before May 1, $12 includes lunch.
