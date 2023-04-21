The mid-spring garden is coming into its own with the blossoming of bearded iris just in time for the quilters’ arrival this coming week. As beautiful and stately as they are, they also are tough. Of the 310 species, the most popular is that of the bearded iris. It is easily identified by the strip of tiny hairs that run along the ‘falls’(downward facing petals) that guide pollinators to the reproductive parts. The ‘standards’ are the upward facing petals.

Bearded iris is happy when given full sun, minimal water, fast-draining soil, and well-fed. Fertilize early spring and one month after blooming ceases. Top dress with several cups per clump or one teaspoon per rhizome, of compost and phosphate. Avoid high nitrogen, especially synthetic, as it produces leaf growth rather than flower. Remove spent flowers to provide more food to opening buds.

Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at carolynroof02@gmail.com.

