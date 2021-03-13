Beale writes first book about how God and dogs love unconditionally

Darcey Beale of Marshall County has published her first book, “good dogs: GOOD GOD.” Dog lovers and non-dog lovers both may find this devotional book entertaining and inspiring.
Beale may even convince readers to get a dog, but her main goal is to show how beautiful life is with God.
She started recording her doggie-stories at the insistence of her husband, Bob, and close friends a few years ago. The main characters of her book are her two rescue dogs, an old yellow Lab named Ed and a young Labradoodle named Nash. Ed is portrayed as the the “saint” and Nash is sometimes the “sinner.” However, they are equally loved.
Beale said all of the stories are true. In one instance, she shares how Nash, uncannily, knew in a room full of guests to zero-in on her friend who had just gone through a divorce. She revisits Nash getting sprayed by a skunk and all the trouble it took to get him smelling clean again. She tells how faithful Ed guards their house and once scared a poor opossum “to death.”
Beale points out how dogs and God share so many marvelous characteristics and that “dog” spelled backwards spells “God.” She said they both do so much for us, yet, ask so little in return.
The “doggie-shenanigans” are meant to keep readers laughing and, at the same time, teach about the unconditional love and wisdom of God.
The book is available for sale on Amazon in print form (the E-book is still in the works), or it may be purchased at Solomon’s Porch on 12th Street in Benton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.