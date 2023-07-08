FRANKFORT — It’s hard to keep track of all the different types of scams where people try to separate you from your money. One of the latest is called “Smishing,” a strange word with serious repercussions.

The term comes from text message/SMS phishing where bad actors target users to click on a link to gain access to their personal information. Whether the text is posing as a delivery service like UPS, claiming you won a gift, or offering the “perfect” job, these scams are getting out of hand. In fact, the Federal Trade Commission recently reported that text scams accounted for $330 million in reported consumer losses in 2022.

