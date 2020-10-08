With the pits cooled off and the food all eaten, the Barbecue Off the River coordinators are happy with the event’s outcome.
An unofficial tally from the late September event by executive director Susie Coiner has the amount raised around $55,000. The festival that sported 41 food vendors raised over $400,000 in 2019.
Considering the organizers used a nontraditional, satellite site structure for the event, Coiner is overall happy.
“We were very pleased with the way the community rallied around the barbecuers and the charities,” Coiner said. “These guys have such deep roots over 26 years in the festival and have such good name recognition that we were able to communicate to our fans how to get some of their favorite foods and they love them that much that they sought them out.”
Coiner hopes to verify the total in a couple of weeks after each of the 10 barbecue crews turns in their final count, which they have 30 days to do. The final totals will be announced via www.bbqontheriver.org.
Moving forward, it’s even possible that BBQ On The River incorporates some Off The River elements to “lessen the strain that we put on the city and serve more charities,” Coiner said.
All of the participating charities, Coiner added, are still accepting donations and anyone interested in doing so should contact them individually.
“There’s still time to donate to these charities because they still are in need of funds … whether it’s $5 or $5,000,” she said.
The communal spirit of the event is the most important element for the executive director.
“It’s a community charitable event and the community and the charities just rallied around each other for the common good,” Coiner said. “At the heart of that … is yummy food. It just breaks down so many barriers while supporting such worthy causes, and we’re just so tickled that we were able to put together an event to create an avenue for those folks to raise some money and enjoy fantastic barbecue.”
