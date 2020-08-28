With just over three weeks to go, organizers and vendors are excitedly preparing for BBQ Off The River — an alternative event to the annual downtown Paducah festival adjusted for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For 25 years, BBQ On The River has been raising awareness and millions of dollars for area charities, and festival president Susie Coiner wants to keep that streak alive during the pandemic in the safest way possible.
“What we’re trying to do is be innovative so that we can help the local charities that need resources now more than ever,” Coiner told the Sun. “We’ll see if we can get the community to get some of their BBQ favorites while also raising money for all of the local charities.”
Planned for the same date as those announced for BBQ On The River — Sept. 24-26 — the event will be taking place in venues around the city so as to best comply with health guidelines.
Vendor signups are still open for past participants in the event, and an application setting out requirements is available at www.bbqontheriver.org. All food sold must be prepared in commercially licensed kitchens.
The Kiwanis Club of Paducah will be set up at Soirées Events & Catering and Brent Housman, one of Kiwanis’ board members and past president of the organization, couldn’t be more excited.
“It would be very easy — and I think most people expected it even — to do nothing this year,” Housman said. “We, as a club and an organization, appreciate (Coiner and BBQ On The River’s) efforts to keep this thing going and giving us some avenue to raise some money.”
The local Kiwanis chapter has been participating in the festival since the beginning and it has become the organization’s second-biggest fundraiser of the year, helping it contribute to groups like Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club, Child Watch and local school groups, among others, while also contributing to its scholarship fund.
“We do three or four primary projects during the year, and 100% of the proceeds that we raise in Paducah stay here and goes back to our charities that we support,” Housman added. “BBQ on the River is huge for us.”
A full list of participants and locations will be made available closer to the event’s kickoff. For updates, visit BBQ On The River’s site or social media channels.
It’s currently unknown whether the sites will be drive thru, carryout or dine-in friendly, but Coiner is trying to keep the event as adaptable as possible by making sure that, regardless of how it happens, every site is safe.
“It’s a pandemic, so whatever is regulated at the time by our local and state health departments is what we’re going to go by,” she said. “We can’t really say one thing or the other, but each individual (vendor) will follow those guidelines.”
It’s important to Coiner and the organization that, even though it looks different this year, the event still provides a way to bring the community together in the name of raising money for charity.
“Our BBQ family is very close. We enjoy the fellowship that we get to do once a year, as much as we do the food and the raising of money for charities and all of the other wonderful things that happen during BBQ season,” she said. “We’re thrilled that there’s an avenue just for those folks to even get their name out there.
“We’re just all in this together.”
