BBQ Off the River kicks off today, with vendors around the city selling food to support local charities.
Susie Coiner, the festival’s executive director, was excited for the grills to fire back up, even if everyone couldn’t gather this year due to COVID-19.
“Community, charity and chow is the heartbeat of September here in Paducah,” Coiner said in a text message to the Sun. “I’m so thankful and grateful that I get to enjoy delicious BBQ favorite foods while supporting such wonderful causes during BBQ Off The River!”
Each of the 10 vendors participating in the festival is stationed at a different location around the area. Sales will run through Saturday. For additional information, visit www.bbqontheriver.org.
Ten vendors are participating in BBQ Off the River:
• A&J Bar-B-Q is supporting the Clarence Gaines Memorial charity. They’ll be serving a menu of BBQ mutton, mutton shanks, ribs, chicken, pork, super-loaded nachos and potatoes, among other items at 1004 N. 13 St. from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. today through Saturday. Information: 270-442-3683.
• Bear and Cub BBQ is supporting Hearts for Babies/Bears Cares Charitable Inc. They’ll be serving a menu of pulled pork sandwiches, pork nachos, ribs, funnel cakes and deep-fried Twinkies and Oreos, among other items, at 3260 Lone Oak Road from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Saturday. Information: 618-201-7187.
• World Famous Buzzard Brothers is supporting Community Kitchen. They’ll be serving a menu of BBQ pork, ribs, chicken and bologna, in addition to sides and drinks, at 3164 Park Ave. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Information: 270-559-5949.
• Easter Seals West Kentucky and Q Krew are supporting Easter Seals West Kentucky. They’ll be serving a menu of plates and BBQ, brisket and ribs by the pound. Lunch plates will be delivered only between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. today and Friday. Food will be available on location at 801 N. 29th St. on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until they are sold out. Information and orders: 270-444-9687.
• Elvis’ Place is supporting Family Service Society. They’ll be serving a menu of corn dogs, ribbon fries, funnel cakes, sausages, Philly cheesesteaks, hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos and shakeups, among other items, at 827 Joe Clifton Drive from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Saturday.
• Friends & Kin is supporting Relay for Life. They’ll be serving a menu of BBQ sandwiches, BBQ plates, ribs, ribs plates, brisket, brisket plates and bologna at 7729 U.S. 62 in West Calvert City from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Saturday. Information: 270-205-0897.
• Highland Cumberland Presbyterian Church is supporting itself and local charities. The church will be serving a menu of frozen chocolate-dipped key lime pie on a stick at 3950 Lovelaceville Road from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Thursday.
• Jenny’s Paradise Snow is supporting Lone Oak Youth Baseball & Softball Association. They’ll be serving shaved ice/snow cones at 3101 Lone Oak Road from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today through Saturday. Information: 270-933-3428.
• Kiwanis Club Downtown is supporting various youth-related charities. They’ll be serving a menu of BBQ sandwiches, BBQ chicken, ribs, BBQ mac and cheese and BBQ nachos, among other items, at 2069 Irvin Cobb Drive from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Saturday. Information: 270-556-0796.
• Ozeans Ribs is supporting the Brotherhood. They’ll be serving a menu of BBQ chicken, ribs and pork plates at 635 Ohio St. from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Saturday. Information: 270-556-5904.
Coiner hopes that everyone who normally comes out to the riverfront gathering will participate in this safe way so that the charities can successfully fundraise.
“I have ordered lots of food and I have mapped out my routes. We encourage you to reach out to your favorite charities and donate this week,” she stated. “So call your family and friends, plan a socially safe get-together, order tons of chow and feel so good that you are helping your community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.