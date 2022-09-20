The 28th annual Barbecue on the River festival returns to Paducah’s riverfront this year after being held “off the river” for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival kicks off on Thursday and runs through Saturday.
Barbecue vendors at the festival compete to see who can cook up the best food options, and also see who can raise the most money for local charities and organizations.
This year, Barbecue on the River will go from the farmer’s market parking lot on Second Street and Jefferson Street and continue behind the floodwall to down near the Holiday Inn Downtown Riverfront location.
Beautiful Paducah, a local nonprofit organization, has taken over the planning of the annual barbecue festival, and have been working for the last several months to get the festival back to its pre-COVID glory.
Whitney Ravellette Wallace, co-founder and executive director of Beautiful Paducah, said the organization has had an amazing — and challenging — journey in its first year planning Barbecue on the River. While the festival typically takes about a year to plan, Wallace said Beautiful Paducah had just about five or six months to plan this year’s event.
“If you can imagine, we have experienced a full spectrum of emotions as a result,” Wallace told The Sun.
“All in all, it has taken blood, sweat, tears and countless sleepless nights to make this happen, and our team couldn’t be more proud of how much we have been able to accomplish in such a short amount of time.”
Wallace expects around 40 food and drink vendors at this year’s three-day festival, along with over 50 other vendors representing retailers, charities and other local businesses and groups.
These numbers are smaller compared to the number of vendors in 2019, but Wallace said Beautiful Paducah is still pleased with this year’s turnout. Wallace also said some vendors permanently shut down operations or retired during the pandemic, while others were not quite ready for participation in larger events.
For the first time, Wallace said Barbecue on the River will offer open container drink options for those 21 years and older.
In 2021, the city of Paducah gained state approval to establish an Entertainment Destination Center downtown, where patrons of legal drinking age can purchase alcohol from approved vendors and businesses and take it in a designated to-go cup within the boundaries of the entertainment district.
Wallace said Beautiful Paducah is making strides to improve the music and production value of the festival. Additionally, there will also be an area dedicated to family-oriented games and activities.
“Our goal was to enhance the overall experience and offer more activities to go with enjoying the delicious food,” Wallace said.
Bands and musicians will be performing live on all three days of Barbecue on the River. Live music will be playing for the public from 5 to 10:30 p.m. on Thursday; 4:30 p.m. to midnight on Friday and noon to midnight on Saturday.
Wallace encourages people to come to the festival “with an open mind and empty stomach,” and hopes the community will help Beautiful Paducah celebrate the festival’s return to the riverfront and keep it going for many more years to come.
