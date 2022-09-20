PADNWS-09-20-22 BBQ ON THE RIVER - PHOTO

Paducah city workers Greg Shelton, left, and Chelsi Meadows install a power station Monday afternoon for a vendor at the annual Barbecue on the River festival. The festival returns to the riverfront this year and kicks off Thursday, and wraps up on Saturday.

 DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

The 28th annual Barbecue on the River festival returns to Paducah’s riverfront this year after being held “off the river” for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival kicks off on Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Barbecue vendors at the festival compete to see who can cook up the best food options, and also see who can raise the most money for local charities and organizations.

