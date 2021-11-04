Bayou Bluff Bales

Bayou Bluff Bales, an annual fall bale display in Livingston County, collected 760 canned goods and $2,443.37 this year. The canned goods go toward Livingston County Helping Hands food pantry, while the funds go toward the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office’s “Shop with a Cop” Christmas program for children.

 KELLY FARRELL | Sun file

BAYOU — “Bayou Bluff Bales” has collected more than $2,400 and hundreds of cans in Livingston County, thanks to the donations of many visitors who visited this year’s annual straw bale display.

The final donation totals were 760 canned goods, which goes to Livingston County Helping Hands in Smithland, and also $2,443.37 for the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office’s “Shop with a Cop” Christmas program for children.

“Thank you to all whom visited and donated! 2021 was successful and many Livingston County families will greatly benefit from your generosity!” wrote Bayou Bluff Bales in a Facebook post, announcing the totals.

The fall display, hosted at 741 McMurray Road in Smithland, featured decorated bales, such as a COVID-19 survivor tribute, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, Elvis Presley, Casper the Friendly Ghost, a vampire and others. It was put together by Sonya and Michael Williams, along with their sons Ty and Drew. The round bales were provided by the neighboring McGrew family.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In