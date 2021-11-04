BAYOU — “Bayou Bluff Bales” has collected more than $2,400 and hundreds of cans in Livingston County, thanks to the donations of many visitors who visited this year’s annual straw bale display.
The final donation totals were 760 canned goods, which goes to Livingston County Helping Hands in Smithland, and also $2,443.37 for the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office’s “Shop with a Cop” Christmas program for children.
“Thank you to all whom visited and donated! 2021 was successful and many Livingston County families will greatly benefit from your generosity!” wrote Bayou Bluff Bales in a Facebook post, announcing the totals.
The fall display, hosted at 741 McMurray Road in Smithland, featured decorated bales, such as a COVID-19 survivor tribute, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, Elvis Presley, Casper the Friendly Ghost, a vampire and others. It was put together by Sonya and Michael Williams, along with their sons Ty and Drew. The round bales were provided by the neighboring McGrew family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.