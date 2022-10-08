PADNWS-10-08-22 BAYOU BLUFF BALES - PHOTO 1

Sonya and Michael Williams, along with sons Ty, 13, and Drew, 14, pose in front of their handiwork at the Bayou Bluff Bales. The family has begun an annual tradition, involving painting and displaying hay bales for the community and collecting money and canned goods for those less fortunate. The display is open to the public until the end of October.

 LEVI BRANDENBURG | The Sun

BAYOU — An October tradition continues as a Livingston County family shares decorated bales of hay, while raising money and canned food for local causes.

Livingston County Clerk Sonya Williams and her family invite the public to visit Bayou Bluff Bales, which is focused on helping those less fortunate in the area. The annual event started in 2019 with the opening to the public of what had long been a more private family celebration.

