BAYOU — An October tradition continues as a Livingston County family shares decorated bales of hay, while raising money and canned food for local causes.
Livingston County Clerk Sonya Williams and her family invite the public to visit Bayou Bluff Bales, which is focused on helping those less fortunate in the area. The annual event started in 2019 with the opening to the public of what had long been a more private family celebration.
“When our boys were toddlers, two and three, my husband borrowed a round bale of hay from our neighbors here, the McGrews, and just painted a jack-o-lantern on it,” Sonya Williams said. “The boys loved it, and when the next year came around, they were asking for it. My husband asked for another bale and they got a spider. Each year, the boys expected him to do something new.”
This soon led the once family decorating into a neighborhood event with friendly competition thrown in.
“In the fourth or fifth year, we had some neighbors who (said) ‘Well, we can do better than that,’” she said. “So we had a little competition, nothing serious, I think someone got a golden pumpkin.”
“It was just a friendly fun competition. But a few years later, it just dawned on me why not do more to help our community with this fun thing?”
Inspired by Noble Park’s Christmas in the Park event in Paducah, the Williams family began opening their yard and driveway to the public and decorating more and more bales in many different ways, including an owl, Cruella de Vil, the M&Ms and much more. The art pieces bring in people from far and wide.
“The farthest we have had was one person last year from Pennsylvania,” said Ty Williams, son of Sonya and Michael Williams.
“We don’t get that many people out this far,” Sonya Williams said. “The only thing around is a little town down there called Bayou. Population one. If someone comes to our house, it’s not by accident. In the beginning, we’re like nobody’s going to drive to Bayou. It’s just hay bales. That year, we made $1,200 and a little over 500 cans. It’s not much for a city, but for northern Livingston County? It speaks volumes.”
The money raised goes to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Shop with a Cop event and food raised by the event goes to Livingston County Helping Hands.
“Paducah has Goodwill, Salvation Army and Martha’s Vineyard,” Sonya Williams said. “Our county has Helping Hands …. Last year, my husband came up with the idea to give the money to the local sheriff’s office for their Santa cop event. So, last year, we gave them the money and were able to serve 25 kids with a good Christmas.”
The event started on Oct. 1 and will run through the end of the month, sunrise to sunset, with a goal of earning $3,000 for the Santa cop program and 600 cans of food for Livingston County Helping Hands. The event takes place at 741 McMurray Road in Livingston County.
