'Bayou Bluff Bales' return for October, with a special tribute

BAYOU — When visitors stop by “Bayou Bluff Bales” in Livingston County for some fall fun, they will see the usual suspects of the Halloween season — such as a vampire, a black spider, and a ghost — along with tributes to several legendary musicians and the community, on a row of decorated straw bales.
However, five bales, in particular, mean the most this year. They join together to form a simple, but important message: “A COVID survivor lives here. Thanks to: Baptist Health Paducah and Continue Care and most of all, Jesus.”
The COVID-19 survivor is Jeff McGrew, a Livingston County farmer who lives next door to Sonya and Michael Williams, and their sons Drew and Ty. The two families collaborate every year to put on Bayou Bluff Bales, as the McGrews supply the round bales for the display, and the Williamses spray paint these bales and host visitors on their property for the annual fall tradition.
“My husband was in the hospital. ... He spent 39 days on a ventilator, 61 days in the hospital. At one point, they give him an 8% chance of surviving,” Patty McGrew told The Sun. “He had a lot of people praying for him and the good Lord brought him through. I told Sonya I wanted to do the bale because Baptist Health and ContinueCARE hospital were so awesome.
“They just gave him the best care in the world.”
COVID-19 has really hit home for the McGrews, as Patty McGrew said it’s been a “rough year.” She lost her father to the virus last year in late October, and her husband went into the hospital this past July.
“I had a pretty rough time in the hospital — almost didn’t survive it,” he said.
“... I’ll be home three weeks (Thursday), and when I come home, I had to have eight liters of oxygen all the time if I was doing anything at all, and now the only time I use oxygen is just if I was exercising or something. (Wednesday), we did all the physical therapy with no oxygen, and I can get out and I can walk around and all. And three weeks ago, I could barely stand up out of the chair. Everybody says that the recovery is ahead of pace.”
The bales are a show of appreciation for the many health care workers who helped him, and Jeff McGrew wanted to “give them a little thanks, a little recognition.” It’s a display that Sonya Williams “never, ever, ever” wants to have again, and she noted they are blessed to have the opportunity for it.
This year’s Bayou Bluff Bales displays include the COVID survivor tribute, Dolly “Doll-Hay” Parton and Kenny “Ken-Hay” Rogers (referencing “Islands in the Stream”), Elvis Presley, a vampire, a spider, Casper the Friendly Ghost, and the “Ghostbusters” logo. There are also messages of “God Bless America,” “Livingston Count-Hay,” “Kentuck-Hay,” and a reference to John 3:16.
The work officially started on Sept. 12, ahead of an Oct. 1 start. The Williamses got help from their sons, 13-year-old Drew and 12-year-old Ty, with the displays, which involves moving bales and lots of spray painting. The boys shared their favorites are the ghost and the vampire, respectively.
“We just try to keep it fresh, so that every time somebody comes up here, they see something different,” said Michael Williams, a deputy with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.
The family is once again collecting canned goods and donations from visitors to Bayou Bluff Bales. This year, the food items will be donated to Livingston County Helping Hands Inc. and funds will be donated to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office’s “Shop with a Cop” Christmas program for children.
Bayou Bluff Bales collected roughly $3,100 and more than 1,250 cans in 2020, marking an increase from more than 500 cans and roughly $1,100 collected during its first year back in 2019. The donations were given to Helping Hands.
It’s collected nearly $500 and almost 100 cans through five days this year.
“We want them to come, park their vehicle, get out, spend as much time as they want to, take all the pictures that they want to, enjoy the country air, and just being with their family and friends,” said Sonya Williams, who is the Livingston County Clerk. “That’s what it’s all about. If they feel led to donate a canned good or money, that’s just the cherry on the sundae.”
Bayou Bluff Bales, located at 741 McMurray Road in Smithland, is open for the public to visit. It’s scheduled to run through Sunday, Oct. 31, and people may visit the bales between the hours of sunrise and sunset. Donations can be left at the small shack located by the Elvis Presley bale.
The display is also part of the Livingston County Bale Trail, which features displays throughout the county. The address list and trail map is available through its Facebook page, Livingston County KY Bale Trail.
