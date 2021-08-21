McCracken County residents have a chance to watch the Paducah police and fire departments compete against each other next weekend at a "Battle of the Badges" slow-pitch softball game, in order to raise money for charity.
The event starts at 3 p.m. Aug. 29 with the game starting at 4 p.m. at the Noble Park ball fields. Admission is free, but all donations and proceeds from concessions will be provided to local charities as decided by each department, according to the city of Paducah.
“At the Paducah Police Department, we strive to have a great relationship with the community and other departments that we work with," Paducah Police Officer Dylan Cook said, in a news release.
"When you have a public event between two city departments, you can build those relationships. We hope to have a great turn out and receive donations for area charities."
The city also said both departments hope that the Battle of the Badges will become an annual tradition.
